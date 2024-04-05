Sepulveda Veteran Therapy Gym Grand Opening

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Building 23 16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Sepulveda, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Sepulveda VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and come see the brand new SACC Veteran’s Fitness Gymnasium, equipped with the latest equipment and supplies for your purposeful leisure, recreation, and sport conditioning needs with Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service.

Enrollment, Tours, Group Wellness Info, & Adaptive Sport Opportunities will be available, exclusively for Veterans.

For more information, please contact Guillermo "Joel" Carbon, Occupational Therapy Supervisor, SACC Vet Therapy Gym Manager at 310-919-8769.