Sepulveda Veteran Therapy Gym Grand Opening
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 23
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and come see the brand new SACC Veteran’s Fitness Gymnasium, equipped with the latest equipment and supplies for your purposeful leisure, recreation, and sport conditioning needs with Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service.
Enrollment, Tours, Group Wellness Info, & Adaptive Sport Opportunities will be available, exclusively for Veterans.
For more information, please contact Guillermo "Joel" Carbon, Occupational Therapy Supervisor, SACC Vet Therapy Gym Manager at 310-919-8769.