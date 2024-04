When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Veteran's Garden, 100-138 Davis Ave 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and celebrate Earth Day and Whole Health at the Veteran's Garden. All Veterans welcome.

Learn about Whole Health classes

Tai Chi demo

Laughter Yoga demo

Mindfulness demo

Gardening demos

Meditation rock painting

Walk the labyrinth

and much more ...

For more information, please contact Jennifer Allen, NP, Whole Heath Program manager at Jennifer.Allen6@va.gov