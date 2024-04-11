When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Fisher House, Building 523 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Fisher House in collaboration with the VA GLA Caregiver Support program invites you to Caregiver's Tea. This is a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.

Connect with other Family Caregivers

Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457