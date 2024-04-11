Caregiver's Tea
When:
Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Fisher House, Building 523
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
The Fisher House in collaboration with the VA GLA Caregiver Support program invites you to Caregiver's Tea. This is a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.
- Connect with other Family Caregivers
- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Light refreshments will be served.
Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space.
Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457