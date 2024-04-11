Skip to Content

Caregiver's Tea

When:

Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Fisher House, Building 523

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

The Fisher House in collaboration with the VA GLA Caregiver Support program invites you to Caregiver's Tea. This is a special event for family caregivers of Veterans. 

  • Connect with other Family Caregivers
  • Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
  • Light refreshments will be served.

Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space. 

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457

