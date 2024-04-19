When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PT Where: South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Registration and Sign In Location – South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7.

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join in Campus Beautification on April 27, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Projects Planned include the following:

Curb painting

Japanese Garden Clean-up

Plant Trees, Shrubs, and Roses

Plant clean rose beds | 218 North Side

Spread mulch and add planters on Eisenhower Ave. and Green Space

Flower bed maintenance around Campus

Stakeholders/Community Partners: Environmental Management, Engineering Service, Police Service, CDCE Service, Occupational Safety & Health, Veterans Landscape and Avatara Inc.

For questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at 310-268-4162