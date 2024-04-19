Campus Beautification
When:
Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Registration and Sign In Location – South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7.
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join in Campus Beautification on April 27, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Projects Planned include the following:
- Curb painting
- Japanese Garden Clean-up
- Plant Trees, Shrubs, and Roses
- Plant clean rose beds | 218 North Side
- Spread mulch and add planters on Eisenhower Ave. and Green Space
- Flower bed maintenance around Campus
Stakeholders/Community Partners: Environmental Management, Engineering Service, Police Service, CDCE Service, Occupational Safety & Health, Veterans Landscape and Avatara Inc.
For questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at 310-268-4162