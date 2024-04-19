Skip to Content

Campus Beautification

When:

Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PT

Where:

South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Registration and Sign In Location – South Side of Building 218 in Parking Lot 7.

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join in Campus Beautification on April 27, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Projects Planned include the following: 

  • Curb painting 
  • Japanese Garden Clean-up 
  • Plant Trees, Shrubs, and Roses 
  • Plant clean rose beds | 218 North Side 
  • Spread mulch and add planters on Eisenhower Ave. and Green Space 
  • Flower bed maintenance around Campus

Stakeholders/Community Partners: Environmental Management, Engineering Service, Police Service, CDCE Service, Occupational Safety & Health, Veterans Landscape and Avatara Inc.

For questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at 310-268-4162

 

Last updated: