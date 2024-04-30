Veteran Badminton Clinic
When:
Mon. May 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Brentwood School Los Angeles (Basketball Pavilion) Next to Tennis Courts
100 S. Barrington Place
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Free Parking for Veterans with Valid ID. Please preregister today using this link: https://tinyurl.com/bdeexn8e
This Event is a GLA Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service hosted event.
For more information about the event, please contact:
Andrew Donnelly, DPT, OCS, CSCS
Kristin Eneberg- Boldon, PT, DPT
PMR&S Office Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 53982