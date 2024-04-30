Introduction to Padel
When:
Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
South End Racquet and Health Club
2800 Skypark Drive
Torrance, CA
Cost:
Free
Military Adaptive Court Sports (MACS) will be hosting a free introductory Padel clinic (4 sessions). Padel is an adaptive sport that has been growing rapidly across the world. Padel is a fun game that mixes racquetball and tennis, and can enhance reflexes,
mobility and coordination.
Dates: May 7, May 8, June 3, and June 4, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Target Participants: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is seeking 20 Veterans of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users. Participants receive graduation packet after 4th session.
Pre-registration is required or ask your VA rehab therapist for assistance:
VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System Points of Contact:
Andrew Donnelly, DPT, OCS, CSCS
Kristin Eneberg-Boldon, PT, DPT
PM&RS Office Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 53982
https://www.militaryadaptivecourtsports.org/contact-us