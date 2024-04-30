Introduction to Padel When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: South End Racquet and Health Club 2800 Skypark Drive Torrance, CA Get directions on Google Maps to South End Racquet and Health Club Cost: Free





Military Adaptive Court Sports (MACS) will be hosting a free introductory Padel clinic (4 sessions). Padel is an adaptive sport that has been growing rapidly across the world. Padel is a fun game that mixes racquetball and tennis, and can enhance reflexes,

mobility and coordination.

Dates: May 7, May 8, June 3, and June 4, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Target Participants: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is seeking 20 Veterans of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users. Participants receive graduation packet after 4th session.

Pre-registration is required or ask your VA rehab therapist for assistance:

https://tinyurl.com/bdeexn8e

VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System Points of Contact:

Andrew Donnelly, DPT, OCS, CSCS

Kristin Eneberg-Boldon, PT, DPT

PM&RS Office Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 53982

https://www.militaryadaptivecourtsports.org/contact-us