When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Where: The Heroes Golf Course 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free RSVP: Required





Please join Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System for Paint & Snack on May 14.

Paint & Snack is from noon - 3 p.m. and will take place under the canopied area at The Heroes Golf Course on the West Los Angeles Campus.

May is getting in tune with Flowers of Mother Nature, and Veteran host/artist Phyllis Thomas will lead the session.

Lunch, Beverages, and Paint Supplies will be provided.

This is a free event for veterans to explore and embrace art.

Volunteers need!

For more information about this event and to RSVP, please call Phyllis Miller at 310-776-0351.