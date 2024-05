When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Lot 7 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





In celebration of LA Fleet week, please join Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System on May 22 for Veterans Game Day. This event is with the support of Clemson University's athletic team and staff.

Lunch will be provided

Giveaways

Board games

Card games

Bingo

Dominoes

Cornhole

And many more

For more information contact CDCE at 310-268-4350.