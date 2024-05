When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 5250 Ralston Street Ventura, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for the 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event. We are accepting donations of new personal care items, socks, undergarments, feminine products for unhoused Veterans on the day of the event.

Walk at your own pace at a convenient time! Be sure to stop by VA2K table to check-in.