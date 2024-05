When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Meet in front of B200, 2nd level, outside. 16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Sepulveda, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Sepulveda VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for the 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event. We are accepting donations of new personal care items, socks, undergarments, feminine products for unhoused Veterans on the day of the event.

