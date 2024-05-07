A Bridge Home (ABH) Open House

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: 11303 Pershing Ave. Building 338B (north campus) 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





You’re invited to an open house! A Bridge Home (ABH) is officially re-opened on the West LA VA campus under the management of Volunteers of America – Los Angeles (VOA-LA).

Come tour this 30-bed emergency housing resource for male Veterans, meet VOA-LA staff on site, and learn more about the referral process for Veterans in need. Feel free to arrive anytime.