Leasing Fair for Veterans in East LA When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 111 N. Rowan Avenue Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





El Nuevo Amanecer in East LA is now open and provides one to two-bedroom supportive housing units for formerly homeless Veterans. Join us for a leasing fair!

Qualified applicants with a completed application will receive a $50 gift card and the first month's rent FREE!

There are ample amenities on site and some units offer stunning views of the mountains or downtown Los Angeles. This is a project-based voucher (PBV) site, which means a percentage of units are reserved for Veterans, with supportive services staff onsite. To learn more about the property visit https://bit.ly/4by5fiB.

Amenities include:

Community and laundry rooms.

A recreational courtyard.

A fitness room.

A community garden and terrace.

Ample bicycle parking.

On-site security.

Central air and heat.

To discover our other PBV vacancies across the LA area, please visit https://www.lahsa.org/veteranaffairs/home/map.