Leasing Fair for Veterans in East LA
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
111 N. Rowan Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
El Nuevo Amanecer in East LA is now open and provides one to two-bedroom supportive housing units for formerly homeless Veterans. Join us for a leasing fair!
Qualified applicants with a completed application will receive a $50 gift card and the first month's rent FREE!
There are ample amenities on site and some units offer stunning views of the mountains or downtown Los Angeles. This is a project-based voucher (PBV) site, which means a percentage of units are reserved for Veterans, with supportive services staff onsite. To learn more about the property visit https://bit.ly/4by5fiB.
Amenities include:
- Community and laundry rooms.
- A recreational courtyard.
- A fitness room.
- A community garden and terrace.
- Ample bicycle parking.
- On-site security.
Central air and heat.
To discover our other PBV vacancies across the LA area, please visit https://www.lahsa.org/veteranaffairs/home/map.