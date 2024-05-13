Skip to Content

Leasing Fair for Veterans in East LA

When:

Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

111 N. Rowan Avenue

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

El Nuevo Amanecer in East LA is now open and provides one to two-bedroom supportive housing units for formerly homeless Veterans. Join us for a leasing fair!

Qualified applicants with a completed application will receive a $50 gift card and the first month's rent FREE!

There are ample amenities on site and some units offer stunning views of the mountains or downtown Los Angeles. This is a project-based voucher (PBV) site, which means a percentage of units are reserved for Veterans, with supportive services staff onsite. To learn more about the property visit https://bit.ly/4by5fiB.

 

Amenities include:

  • Community and laundry rooms.
  • A recreational courtyard.
  • A fitness room.
  • A community garden and terrace.
  • Ample bicycle parking.
  • On-site security.

  • Central air and heat. 

     

To discover our other PBV vacancies across the LA area, please visit https://www.lahsa.org/veteranaffairs/home/map.

Last updated: