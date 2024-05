When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am PT Where: Parking Lot 7 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Get directions on Google Maps to West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to the Veteran Food Drive, held in Parking Lot 7 of the West Los Angeles VA Campus.

For more information, please call 310-268-4350.