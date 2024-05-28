Bakersfield Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Kern County Veteran Services Department
1120 Golden State Ave.
Bakersfield, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hosting a Bakersfield Veteran Townhall Meeting dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of the Bakersfield Veteran community. During this townhall, we’ll discuss critical issues such as healthcare, benefits, and support services available for Veterans. This is your opportunity to voice your concerns, ask questions, and provide feedback to improve the services available to Veterans.
Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md72183574c9c080e7b6e44a4e569c5c4
For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov