Bakersfield Veterans Town Hall When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Kern County Veteran Services Department 1120 Golden State Ave. Bakersfield, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Kern County Veteran Services Department Cost: Free





VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is hosting a Bakersfield Veteran Townhall Meeting dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of the Bakersfield Veteran community. During this townhall, we’ll discuss critical issues such as healthcare, benefits, and support services available for Veterans. This is your opportunity to voice your concerns, ask questions, and provide feedback to improve the services available to Veterans.

Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md72183574c9c080e7b6e44a4e569c5c4

For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov