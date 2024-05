When: Mon. Jun 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





Join us for an elder abuse presentation. Presented by BET TZEDEK.



This educational presentation will bring awareness and discussion to the senior community and provide information and resources on how to protect yourself from elder abuse.



Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88375400667?pwd=Vkt5azJsSjZFbDNjTXh4Q01lOTBxUT09

Meeting ID: 883 7540 0667; Passcode: 5fWpj2