Hybrid Town Hall for Veterans

When:

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Building 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a hybrid Town Hall for Veterans. Food and refreshments will be provided. 

For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov

Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 2831 630 6432

Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma98e9a794439f023838a3046926ed7f2

 

