Hybrid Town Hall for Veterans
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a hybrid Town Hall for Veterans. Food and refreshments will be provided.
For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov
Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 2831 630 6432
Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma98e9a794439f023838a3046926ed7f2