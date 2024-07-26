Skip to Content

Antelope Valley Veterans Town Hall

When:

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm PT

Where:

Elks Lodge #1625

240 East Ave. K.

Lancaster, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for an Antelope Valley Veterans Town Hall on August 8, 2024, 6 - 7:30 p.m. in person or virtually.

Food and refreshments provided. For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov

Join by phone:
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 2826 608 1100

Link to join virtually:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m0d783cca7…

