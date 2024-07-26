Antelope Valley Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm PT
Where:
Elks Lodge #1625
240 East Ave. K.
Lancaster, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for an Antelope Valley Veterans Town Hall on August 8, 2024, 6 - 7:30 p.m. in person or virtually.
Food and refreshments provided. For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov
Join by phone:
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 2826 608 1100
Link to join virtually:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m0d783cca7…