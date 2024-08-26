San Luis Obispo Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm PT
Where:
San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall
801 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a San Luis Obispo Veterans Town Hall.
Join by phone:
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 282 810 59660
Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m338a58c6ec0a05067bee682ac57ea300
Food and refreshments provided. For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov