San Luis Obispo Veterans Town Hall

When:

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm PT

Where:

San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall

801 Grand Ave

San Luis Obispo, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a San Luis Obispo Veterans Town Hall.

Join by phone:
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Access Code: 282 810 59660

Link to join virtually: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m338a58c6ec0a05067bee682ac57ea300

Food and refreshments provided. For questions, please contact vhaglapublicaffairs@va.gov

Last updated: