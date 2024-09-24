Harvest Day for the 1,000 Tomato Project
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
The Veteran’s Garden (north of the UCLA baseball field, can find on Google Maps as “Grow Native Veteran’s Garden)
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles for a Harvest Day for the 1,000 Tomato Project at the Veteran's Garden! Parking available outside of the garden. Please wear closed toe shoes and sun protection.
For more information contact VHAGLAWholeHealth@va.gov