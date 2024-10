When: Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Pavilion 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Veteran's Halloween Party. There will be food, entertainment, a costume contest and pumpkin carving. Supported by National Council of Negro Women and Raising Canes

For more information call Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 310-268-4350.

