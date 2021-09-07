Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Greater Los Angeles health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Harry Corre
Patient Advocate
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-268-3720
Email: Harry.Corre@va.gov
Kevin Wright
Patient Advocate
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-268-4141
Email: Kevin.Wright@va.gov
Lillian C Chambers
Patient Advocate
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 818-895-9564
Email: Lillian.Chambers@va.gov
Willie J Brister
Patient Advocate
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711, ext. 44560
Email: Willie.Brister@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights