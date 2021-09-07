 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Greater Los Angeles health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Harry Corre

Patient Advocate

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone: 310-268-3720

Email: Harry.Corre@va.gov

Kevin Wright

Patient Advocate

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone: 310-268-4141

Email: Kevin.Wright@va.gov

Lillian C Chambers

Patient Advocate

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone: 818-895-9564

Email: Lillian.Chambers@va.gov

Willie J Brister

Patient Advocate

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone: 310-478-3711, ext. 44560

Email: Willie.Brister@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
