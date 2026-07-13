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Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program

The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program addresses the needs of transitioning Post-9/11 Service Members and Veterans across the continuum of care and during the various phases of readjustment to civilian life—meeting the distinct needs of Veterans from this era. M2VA provides improved access to VA health care and ongoing biopsychosocial support to new Veterans through comprehensive & specialized transition assistance. 

Connect with a Greater Los Angeles Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Care Coordinator

Takinia Jones LCSW

M2VA Program Manager

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone:

Email: Takinia.Jones@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

GLA's Post-9/11 Military2VA Case Management Program can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including: 

  • Primary Care referral 
  • Polytrauma care/Rehabilitation 
  • Mental health care  
  • Family benefits counseling 
  • Provide transition and reintegration assistance. 
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. Vet Centers provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Greater Los Angeles and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

  • Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? You're not alone- the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call.

  • My HealtheVet is VA’s online Personal Health Record for Veterans, active-duty service members, their dependents and caregivers. The resources and tools offer you greater control and understanding over your care and wellness. My HealtheVet provides trusted health information 24/7.

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