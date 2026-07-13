Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program addresses the needs of transitioning Post-9/11 Service Members and Veterans across the continuum of care and during the various phases of readjustment to civilian life—meeting the distinct needs of Veterans from this era. M2VA provides improved access to VA health care and ongoing biopsychosocial support to new Veterans through comprehensive & specialized transition assistance.
Connect with a Greater Los Angeles Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Care Coordinator
Takinia Jones LCSW
M2VA Program Manager
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Takinia.Jones@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
GLA's Post-9/11 Military2VA Case Management Program can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Primary Care referral
- Polytrauma care/Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Family benefits counseling
- Provide transition and reintegration assistance.
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. Vet Centers provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.