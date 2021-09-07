 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Greater Los Angeles health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Jennifer Smock

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Phone: 213-253-5062

Email: VHASPCCA-691LOSSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
