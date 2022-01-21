Campus map

Directions

From WLA

10 East to 110 North (towards Pasadena); 110 North to 101 South. Continue on 101 South; stay on the right hand side and exit on Los Angeles Street; bear right; move immediately to the left lane and turn left at Temple Street (Federal Building is on the left side). the clinic is located on the left side at 351 Temple, at the corner of Temple and Alameda Streets. From the corner of Los Angeles Street to the Clinic is approximately 200 yards. Park in the Clinic parking garage.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Los Angeles VA Clinic

351 East Temple Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Intersection: E. Temple Street and N. Alameda Street

Coordinates: 34°3'5.37"N 118°14'18.53"W