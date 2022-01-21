Campus map

Directions

From West Los Angeles

Interstate 405 North to Nordhoff. From the off-ramp, turn left onto Nordhoff and go under the freeway. Turn right onto Haskell; left onto Plummer. Facility will be on the right side.

From Ventura

U.S. Route 101 south to I-405 north

Exit at Nordhoff

Left on Nordhoff

Turn Right on Haskell

Take Haskell to Plummer

Left on Plummer

Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right

Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A

From Bakersfield

Take State Route 99 or I-5 south to I-405

Exit at Devonshire

Right on Devonshire

Left on Haskell

Take Haskell to Plummer

Right on Plummer

Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right

Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A

From Ridgecrest/Palmdale

Take State Route 14 south to I-5 to I-405

Exit at Devonshire

Left on Haskell

Take Haskell to Plummer

Right on Plummer

Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right

Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

16111 Plummer Street

Los Angeles, CA 91343

Intersection: Plummer Street and Audie Murphy Drive

Coordinates: 34°14'34.52"N 118°28'59.70"W