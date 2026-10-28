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News releases

News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

  • October 14, 2026

    VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year

  • October 13, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $2,051,859 million in grants to 10 community-based organizations in California that provide adaptive sports programs.

  • October 9, 2026

    The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announced today that the Bakersfield VA Clinic will open Monday, December 7, 2026, at a brand new leased facility that will provide better care and services for local Veterans.

  • September 29, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $10,451,142 in grants to 18 community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in California.

  • September 14, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $209,661,499 in grants to 66 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in California.

  • July 20, 2026

    VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • May 15, 2026

    VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

  • February 4, 2026

    The Peer Center at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is celebrating a successful first year, serving nearly 1,000 Veterans and their family members and creating a vital resource for community and support on the rapidly evolving campus.

  • September 16, 2025

    VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has earned bronze level recognition in 2025 from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine® organization.

  • August 19, 2025

    VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is thrilled to announce that the new, state-of-the-art Antelope Valley VA Clinic will open on August 27, 2025, a month ahead of schedule.