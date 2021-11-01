News releases
News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles health care.
Los Angeles VA Receives 20 Additional Tiny Shelters in Continued Effort to End Veteran HomelessnessNovember 22, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received 20 additional tiny shelters at its West Los Angeles campus Saturday bringing the total number of tiny shelters on the campus to 48.
Los Angeles VA Works with Homeless Veterans at San Vicente Encampment, Connects Them to Housing OptionsOctober 27, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), working with community partners, is following the final 24 Veterans in the encampment along the San Vincente fence line.
VA West LA Campus Master Plan 2022 Notice Posted to Federal Register for Public CommentOctober 18, 2021
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) West LA Campus’s Master Plan 2022 Draft is now available for public review and comment.
Greater Los Angeles VA Offers Services for Veterans Experiencing HomelessnessOctober 14, 2021
The Greater Los Angeles (GLA) VA Healthcare System is aware that the LA County Sheriff has stated his intent to assess and disband the homeless encampment along the San Vincente fence line of the West Los Angeles Campus on November 1, 2021.
First Tiny Shelters Delivered to VA West LA Campus for Homeless VeteransOctober 12, 2021
On Wednesday, October 6, three tiny shelters were delivered to the VA’s West Los Angeles campus and placed on asphalt pavement recently installed in anticipation of their arrival.
VAGLAHS to Expand Supportive Services for Homeless Veterans to Include Tiny SheltersSeptember 30, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is currently transitioning a portion of the current Care, Treatment and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) on the Grand Lawn area of the VA West LA (WLA) Campus, from tenting to tiny shelters.
VAGLAHS Executes Lease with Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners for Wadsworth Chapel RenovationJanuary 19, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announces the execution of a lease with Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners (WCHP) to fund, design, preserve, and restore the historic Wadsworth Chapel, the oldest and one of the most iconic landmarks on Wilshire Boulevard.
VAGLAHS Establishes Mobile Isolation Unit in Response To COVID-19 Hospitalization Surge, Administers COVID Vaccinations to WWII VeteransJanuary 07, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announces the establishment of a Mobile Isolation Unit (MIU) on its West Los Angeles (WLA) Campus to provide additional beds to COVID-19-positive Veteran patients who are hospitalized.