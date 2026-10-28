News releases
News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
October 14, 2026
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year
October 13, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $2,051,859 million in grants to 10 community-based organizations in California that provide adaptive sports programs.
October 9, 2026
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announced today that the Bakersfield VA Clinic will open Monday, December 7, 2026, at a brand new leased facility that will provide better care and services for local Veterans.
September 29, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $10,451,142 in grants to 18 community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in California.
September 14, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $209,661,499 in grants to 66 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in California.
July 20, 2026
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
May 15, 2026
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
February 4, 2026
The Peer Center at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is celebrating a successful first year, serving nearly 1,000 Veterans and their family members and creating a vital resource for community and support on the rapidly evolving campus.
September 16, 2025
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has earned bronze level recognition in 2025 from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine® organization.
August 19, 2025
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is thrilled to announce that the new, state-of-the-art Antelope Valley VA Clinic will open on August 27, 2025, a month ahead of schedule.