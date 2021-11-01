News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles health care.

Los Angeles VA Receives 20 Additional Tiny Shelters in Continued Effort to End Veteran Homelessness November 22, 2021 VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received 20 additional tiny shelters at its West Los Angeles campus Saturday bringing the total number of tiny shelters on the campus to 48.

Los Angeles VA Works with Homeless Veterans at San Vicente Encampment, Connects Them to Housing Options October 27, 2021 VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), working with community partners, is following the final 24 Veterans in the encampment along the San Vincente fence line.

VA West LA Campus Master Plan 2022 Notice Posted to Federal Register for Public Comment October 18, 2021 The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) West LA Campus’s Master Plan 2022 Draft is now available for public review and comment.

Greater Los Angeles VA Offers Services for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness October 14, 2021 The Greater Los Angeles (GLA) VA Healthcare System is aware that the LA County Sheriff has stated his intent to assess and disband the homeless encampment along the San Vincente fence line of the West Los Angeles Campus on November 1, 2021.

First Tiny Shelters Delivered to VA West LA Campus for Homeless Veterans October 12, 2021 On Wednesday, October 6, three tiny shelters were delivered to the VA’s West Los Angeles campus and placed on asphalt pavement recently installed in anticipation of their arrival.

VAGLAHS to Expand Supportive Services for Homeless Veterans to Include Tiny Shelters September 30, 2021 VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is currently transitioning a portion of the current Care, Treatment and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) on the Grand Lawn area of the VA West LA (WLA) Campus, from tenting to tiny shelters.

VAGLAHS Executes Lease with Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners for Wadsworth Chapel Renovation January 19, 2021 VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announces the execution of a lease with Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners (WCHP) to fund, design, preserve, and restore the historic Wadsworth Chapel, the oldest and one of the most iconic landmarks on Wilshire Boulevard.