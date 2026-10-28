News releases
News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
July 21, 2025
This summer, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) will receive the Air Force Health Study: Operation Ranch Hand Biorepository from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
January 16, 2025
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is pleased to announce the safe return of Veterans is underway to the Community Living Centers (CLCs) and permanent and transitional housing programs on the North Campus of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.
January 13, 2025
Facility Operations: The West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus remains fully operational and continues to provide comprehensive health care services to all Veterans.
January 11, 2025
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has initiated a coordinated relocation of Veterans from various housing and care facilities on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Campus.
January 11, 2025
Out of an abundance of caution, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System has initiated the relocation of Veterans from the Community Living Center on the North Campus of our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.
January 6, 2025
Veteran homelessness is at its lowest in Los Angeles County since 2016 and at its lowest on record nationwide.
November 14, 2024
LOS ANGELES – Today, as a part of VA’s continued efforts to combat Veteran homelessness, VA Chief of Staff Margaret (Meg) Kabat will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 671 MacArthur Avenue – a new building on the West LA VA North Campus that houses homeless and at-risk Veterans.
October 25, 2024
Between 2023 and 2024, there was a 23% reduction in Veteran homelessness in Los Angeles according to the latest Point-in-Time (PIT) count
September 26, 2024
Today, Veterans began moving into a new building – 671 MacArthur Avenue – that provides 74 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus.
September 24, 2024
Today, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announced that it has already housed 1,647 Veterans experiencing homeless in the greater Los Angeles catchment area to date this fiscal year (October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024).