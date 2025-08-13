News releases
News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
May 24, 2023
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System will be hosting a Hiring Fair on Saturday, June 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sepulveda VA Medical Center located at 16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda, CA 91343-2036.
April 11, 2023
Today, VA announced the opening of two buildings – Buildings 205 and 208 – that will provide 120 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families at the VA West Los Angeles campus.
March 28, 2023
As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ efforts to end Veteran homelessness, VA entered into three lease agreements for the development of 264 additional units of permanent supportive housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families at the VA West Los Angeles campus.
March 24, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of John Kuhn, as the new Deputy Medical Center Director (SES) of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS).
March 13, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes contributions of VA faculty and academic partners during VA Health Professions Education Week 2023.
February 28, 2023
LOS ANGELES — As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) efforts to end Veteran homelessness, VA officially opened a renovated building on the West LA Campus that will provide homes for 59 homeless and at-risk Veterans.
February 10, 2023
LOS ANGELES – The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
January 4, 2023
To further its mission of ending Veteran homelessness, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has launched the Same-Day Access initiative, which provides Veterans wishing to get off the streets with a safe, clean place to reside that same day and begin the process of finding permanent housing.
October 27, 2022
As part of continued efforts to provide Veterans experiencing homelessness with a safe environment as they transition into permanent housing, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) will institute new Standard Operating Procedures and Code of Conduct for Veterans residing in the Care, Treatment and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) Program.
September 8, 2022
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is excited to announce the new, state-of-the-art Ventura VA Clinic opens and begins serving patients on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission to provide world-class health care to our nation’s Veterans.