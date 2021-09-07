Phone refills (automated refill line)

800-952-4852 (toll free from outside the Greater Los Angeles area)

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Greater Los Angeles health care pharmacies.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT

Methadone Pharmacy

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PT

Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

First floor

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT

Methadone Pharmacy

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT

Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Monday through Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Bakersfield VA Clinic

Outpatient Pharmacy

1801 Westwind Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93301-3028

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Monday through Friday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Los Angeles VA Clinic

Outpatient Pharmacy

First floor

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Methadone Pharmacy

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Santa Barbara VA Clinic

Outpatient Pharmacy

4440 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110-1002

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Pharmacy support

Safely dispose of your medicine

Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at: