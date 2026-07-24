Construction Projects
Construction projects information and advisory
WLA Construction Advisory – Sanitary Sewer Phase 2 (691-24-120)
Area of Impact
As a part of our continued effort to improve infrastructure across the West Los Angeles Campus, construction crews will be conducting sewer line installations/repairs along Dewey & Grant Avenue.
Please refer to Exhibit A for details on all affected areas:
Timeline (All dates are weather permitting)
- Phase 5 (Exhibit A; 07/27/26 – 09/04/26): Located along Dewey & Grant Ave
Due to ongoing sewer installation/repair work, a section of Dewey and Grant Ave will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. The sidewalks along the northern portion of Grant Ave will be closed to pedestrians and pedestrians are advised to use caution when near research buildings. Barricades will be in place to safely redirect traffic.
Residents / Staff will have access to B116 and A Bridge Home Trailer (ABH) through the gate located along Bringham and Gorham Ave (See Exhibit A). Spoils generated during the work will be staged near B212, as shown in Exhibit A. A Pedestrian pathway to B116 and ABH Trailers will be available along the Pershing Ave sidewalk, as shown in Exhibit A. Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and crew directions and to proceed with caution through the work zone, while pedestrians should remain alert and use the marked walkways along the surrounding sidewalks.
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
COR: Homa Shahpasandzadeh, Healthcare Engineer
Email: Homa.Shahpasandzadeh@va.gov
Phone:
COR: Gustavo J. Calleros, Healthcare Engineer
Email: Gustavo.Calleros@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A: General Construction Area (07/27/26 - 09/04/26)
WLA Parking Lot Improvements
Area of Impact
To improve parking for Government Vehicles and VA Engineering Staff to respond to emergencies there will be parking lot improvements beginning on 7/22/26 and concluding end of day 7/24/26 in the South West area of building 500 South parking lot. The area will be barricaded off to parking for the 3 days to allow contractors to perform the necessary work. Areas impacted are highlighted in pink.
Please do not park at or around the barricades, Food Service still needs to access the loading dock as well as Laundry Services needs to access the trailers and loading dock. Trash Service needs to access the compactor roll off dumpsters. Do not block access to the Oxygen tanks, Airgas makes the deliveries at night and needs to access the tanks with a semi truck and trailer.
Personal owned vehicles are not permitted to park in the Building 500 South Parking Lot at anytime, including all shifts. Employees are encouraged to park in Parking Lot #2, Parking Lot #6 or at Building 527. Shuttles operate from Building 527 every 15 minutes.
Timeline (All dates are weather permitting)
There will be parking lot improvements beginning on 7/22/26 and concluding end of day 7/24/26 in the South West area of building 500 South parking lot.
Contact(s)
Thank you in advance for the cooperation and understanding. If you have additional questions about this matter before or during construction or require more information, please contact:
Clifford Somers Maintenance and Operation Supervisor
Email: Clifford.Somers@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A
UPDATED WLA Construction Advisory – North Campus Road Repair (691-25-105)
Area of Impact
As a part of our continued effort to improve infrastructure across the West Los Angeles Campus, construction crews will be conducting trench repair and asphalt repaving work along the west portion of Vandergrift Ave.
Please refer to Exhibit A for details:
Timeline (All dates are weather permitting)
Located along: West Vandergrift Ave.
Construction Start: Ongoing
UPDATED Construction Finish: 7/31/26
Due to upcoming trench repair, there will be a partial road closure on the west side of Vandergrift Ave during this specified timeline. Pedestrians should exercise caution while walking near ongoing construction. Detour signage will be provided directing and notifying vehicular traffic of the closure and alternative routes.
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
COR: Homa Shahpasandzadeh, Healthcare Engineer
Email: Homa.Shahpasandzadeh@va.gov
Phone:
COR: Gustavo J. Calleros, Healthcare Engineer
Email: Gustavo.Calleros@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A: General Construction Area (Ongoing – 7/31/26)
WLA Construction Advisory – Building 206 Roof Repairs
Area of Impact
As a part of our continued effort to improve infrastructure across the West Los Angeles Campus, Building 206 will undergo extensive roof repairs to fix structural issues and roof leaks. Located along: Vandergrift Ave.
Please refer to Exhibit A for details on all affected areas:
Timeline (all dates are weather permitting)
Construction Start: 6/10/26
Construction Finish: 10/08/26
Scope of Work
Building 206 will be scaffolded in two phases. Starting with the West side of the building. Once the West side is completed, the scaffolding and construction will move to the East side of the building. This project will encompass the entire roof and is expected to take approximately 120 days to complete.
Please use caution around all areas of construction.
Thank you for your cooperation in this matter. We apologize for the inconvenience
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
COR: Clifford Somers Maintenance and Operations Supervisor
Email: Clifford.Somers@va.gov
Phone: Extension 44949 or
Exhibit A: General Construction Area (6/10/26 – 10/08/26)
UPDATE WLA Construction Advisory – WLA VA New Boiler plant, South Campus Closures (691-20-150)
Area of Impact
As part of ongoing infrastructure improvements at the VA West Los Angeles Campus, construction activities will occur in and around Parking Lot 43 and Parking Lot 43S. Work will be performed in three phases and will require temporary traffic and access modifications to maintain safe campus operations. The section of Dowlen Drive that is currently closed will be reopened prior to any closure affecting Parking Lot 43S in Phase I.
Scope of Work
The project includes:
- Construction activities within and adjacent to Parking Lot 43 and 43S
- Installation of steam and electric lines between the new Boiler Plant and the Bldg. 500 basement
- Temporary traffic control and access modifications
- Demolition and site preparation affecting Dowlen Drive
- Installation of temporary fencing and safety controls
Please see exhibits for work limits and approved traffic patterns.
Timeline (All dates are weather permitting)
Update: Phase 1 is currently anticipated to require an additional 12 weeks, with an estimated completion date at the end of July 2026.
- Valet services operate from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Construction activities that impact parking circulation may be performed during off-hours between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, as approved
- Off-hours work will be coordinated to minimize impacts to campus operations
Phase 1 – Initial Work / Parking Lot 43S
- Parking Lot 43S access will remain available
- Secured entry and exit for Lot 43S will remain operational
- Construction vehicles may operate within the parking area
- Spotters will be utilized during heavy equipment and material mobilization
- Temporary no-parking zones will be clearly identified using delineators, barriers, and signage
Phase 2 - Timeline: 12 weeks (Weather permitting)
- Dowlen Drive access between Lots 43 and 43S will be blocked; all traffic will utilize the north entrance to Lot 43
- Entry and exit to/from 43S will utilize the current entrance gate
- Any required sequencing adjustments will be communicated in advance
Phase 3
- Most of the parking lot is closed for construction. A limited number of spaces are for valet parking only.
- Accessible parking spaces are available in Lot 42, on the north side of the hospital.
- Parking lot access will be modified in accordance with approved traffic control plans
- Spotters will continue to be provided during heavy equipment and material mobilization
- Temporary barriers, delineators, and signage will prevent parking in restricted areas
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
COR: Michael D. Eller
Email: michael.eller1@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A, B & C
Building 200 Section of Parking Area Closed
Area of Impact
As part of the roof replacement project for Building 200, construction crews will be closing off a section of general parking at the Sepulveda VA Campus.
Please refer to Exhibit A below, showing the parking area off limits to users from March 2, 2026, to March 1, 2027.
This area will be utilized for staging materials and equipment. Appropriate fencing and signage will be provided to guide both vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the staging / construction site. Drivers are advised to adhere to the traffic control signs and detours.
Timeline (Weather Permitting)
One year from March 2, 2026, to March 1, 2027:
- Parking Lot Northeast of Building 200 will be closed.
- Dirt area West of Building 200 will be closed.
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
COR: Antonio Buenrostro, Healthcare Engineer
Email: Antonio.Buenrostro@va.gov
Cell Phone:
Exhibit A: Parking Area Affected (03/02/26-03/01/27)
NOTICE WLA Construction Advisory – Parking Restrictions
Area of Impact
As part of ongoing construction activities for Building 256 on the VA West Los Angeles Campus, parking along the north side of Building 256 on Vandergrift Avenue (see Exhibit A, marked in red) is restricted to construction use only.
The south-side sidewalk along Vandergrift Avenue is closed only in front of Building 256. Sidewalk access remains open in front of Buildings 257 and 404. Pedestrians shall follow posted detour signage to the north-side sidewalk.
Effective January 26, 2026, and for the duration of construction, public parking is prohibited in this area. The designated spaces are reserved exclusively for authorized construction vehicles to support safe and efficient project operations.
Appropriate “Construction Parking Only” signage will be posted. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions may be subject to relocation at the owner’s expense.
Timeline (Weather Permitting)
Parking Restrictions Begin: January 26, 2026
Parking Restrictions End: Approximately October 2027
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
Roberto Clemente
Email: Roberto.Clemente@va.gov
Phone:
Dustin Koonce
Email: Dustin.Koonce@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A
WLA Construction Advisory – Project B409 /11430 Pershing Avenue Construction Start and Parking Lot 18 Permanent Closure
Area of Impact
As part of the ongoing effort to expand housing for homeless Veterans, Parking Lot 18 (see Exhibit A), located on the north side of the VA West Los Angeles Campus, will be permanently closed starting at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. As part of the new construction, a portion of Pershing Avenue, as shown in Exhibit A, will also be permanently closed. Access to Building 236, VA Police Headquarters, will remain accessible along Pershing Avenue from Dewey Avenue and Bonsall Avenue. The New Directions Building remains accessible via Grant Ave. The sidewalk along Dewey Ave and Grant Ave will remain open to pedestrian traffic.
The roads on the perimeter of the construction area will remain traversable but construction will be ongoing in the immediate area through approximately February 2028.
Access to Parking Lot 18 will be closed permanently at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and any remaining cars will be towed from the lot starting the morning of Thursday, November 13, 2025.
Drivers are advised to follow signs and directions. Pedestrians should proceed with caution while walking in the area.
Timeline:
Parking Lot 18 Closure: Effective 6:00PM, Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Remaining Vehicles Towed: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Construction Start: Friday, November 14, 2025
Construction Finish: Approximately February 2028
Alternate Parking Locations:
Alternate parking locations include Parking Lots 16 and 7.
Contact(s)
If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:
Roberto Clemente
Email: Roberto.Clemente@va.gov
Phone:
Dustin Koonce
Email: Dustin.Koonce@va.gov
Phone:
Exhibit A