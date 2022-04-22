Construction Projects
What:
Bonsall Avenue full road closure between Wilshire Blvd and Dowlen Drive for a 60-hour timeframe for Metro construction activities.
When:
Friday, April 29, 2022 starting at 6 PM to Monday May 2, 2022 at 6AM
Point of Contact: Purple Line Extension Hotline at 213-922-6934
How This Will Affect You:
- Full road closure of Bonsall Avenue between Wilshire Blvd overpass and Dowlen Drive during the 60-hour timeframe.
- A pedestrian walkway will be available on the east side of Bonsall to access the south campus. This walkway will be wheelchair accessible and have lighting for safety after hours.
- Drivers can enter from Wilshire East down the ramp and go left/north to access the north campus.
- Drivers can exit the north campus by going left/east at the Wilshire East ramp or at exit at Constitution Avenue.
- Access to the south campus is through the south gate at Sawtelle Blvd and Ohio St.
- Bonsall Avenue will be reopened by 6 AM Monday on May 2.
*Please see attached maps for detour routes*