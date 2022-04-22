 Skip to Content

Construction Projects

Construction projects information and advisory

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

What:

Bonsall Avenue full road closure between Wilshire Blvd and Dowlen Drive for a 60-hour timeframe for Metro construction activities.

When:

Friday, April 29, 2022 starting at 6 PM to Monday May 2, 2022 at 6AM

Point of Contact: Purple Line Extension Hotline at 213-922-6934

How This Will Affect You:

  • Full road closure of Bonsall Avenue between Wilshire Blvd overpass and Dowlen Drive during the 60-hour timeframe.
  • A pedestrian walkway will be available on the east side of Bonsall to access the south campus.  This walkway will be wheelchair accessible and have lighting for safety after hours.
  • Drivers can enter from Wilshire East down the ramp and go left/north to access the north campus.
  • Drivers can exit the north campus by going left/east at the Wilshire East ramp or at exit at Constitution Avenue.
  • Access to the south campus is through the south gate at Sawtelle Blvd and Ohio St.
  • Bonsall Avenue will be reopened by 6 AM Monday on May 2.

 

*Please see attached maps for detour routes*

Detour exiting South Campus (Friday 4/29 @ 6PM to Monday 5/2 @ 6 AM) (PDF)
Detour entering South Campus (Friday 4/29 @ 6 PM to Monday 5/2 @ 6 AM) (PDF)

Last updated: