Construction Projects

What:

Bonsall Avenue full road closure between Wilshire Blvd and Dowlen Drive for a 60-hour timeframe for Metro construction activities.

When:

Friday, April 29, 2022 starting at 6 PM to Monday May 2, 2022 at 6AM

Point of Contact: Purple Line Extension Hotline at 213-922-6934

How This Will Affect You:

Full road closure of Bonsall Avenue between Wilshire Blvd overpass and Dowlen Drive during the 60-hour timeframe.

A pedestrian walkway will be available on the east side of Bonsall to access the south campus. This walkway will be wheelchair accessible and have lighting for safety after hours.

Drivers can enter from Wilshire East down the ramp and go left/north to access the north campus.

Drivers can exit the north campus by going left/east at the Wilshire East ramp or at exit at Constitution Avenue.

Access to the south campus is through the south gate at Sawtelle Blvd and Ohio St.

Bonsall Avenue will be reopened by 6 AM Monday on May 2.

*Please see attached maps for detour routes*