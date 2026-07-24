Construction Projects

WLA Construction Advisory – Sanitary Sewer Phase 2 (691-24-120)

Area of Impact

As a part of our continued effort to improve infrastructure across the West Los Angeles Campus, construction crews will be conducting sewer line installations/repairs along Dewey & Grant Avenue.

Please refer to Exhibit A for details on all affected areas:

Timeline (All dates are weather permitting)

Phase 5 (Exhibit A; 07/27/26 – 09/04/26): Located along Dewey & Grant Ave

Due to ongoing sewer installation/repair work, a section of Dewey and Grant Ave will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. The sidewalks along the northern portion of Grant Ave will be closed to pedestrians and pedestrians are advised to use caution when near research buildings. Barricades will be in place to safely redirect traffic.

Residents / Staff will have access to B116 and A Bridge Home Trailer (ABH) through the gate located along Bringham and Gorham Ave (See Exhibit A). Spoils generated during the work will be staged near B212, as shown in Exhibit A. A Pedestrian pathway to B116 and ABH Trailers will be available along the Pershing Ave sidewalk, as shown in Exhibit A. Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and crew directions and to proceed with caution through the work zone, while pedestrians should remain alert and use the marked walkways along the surrounding sidewalks.

Contact(s)

If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:



COR: Homa Shahpasandzadeh, Healthcare Engineer

Email: Homa.Shahpasandzadeh@va.gov

Phone:

COR: Gustavo J. Calleros, Healthcare Engineer

Email: Gustavo.Calleros@va.gov

Phone:

Exhibit A: General Construction Area (07/27/26 - 09/04/26)