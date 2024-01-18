Fisher House
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Fisher House is a "home away from home" for families and caregivers of Veterans and service members receiving treatment. Our house was designed to provide 21 suites with all the comfort of one's own home and was donated by the Fisher Family and the Fisher House Foundation.
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one receiving care at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility
- Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
- Follow all Fisher House Rules and respect fellow guests and Fisher House.
Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral. Guests rooms can accommodate up to five (5) guests per room. Reservations are not accepted. We strive to accommodate all requests for lodging. We recommend checking availability before arriving.
We are located at 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90073, Building 523.
The best number to reach the Fisher house is 310-268-4457.
House features
- Living Room with Library
- Dining Room
- Elevator
- Kitchen
- Laundry Room
- Kids Area
- Patio Area
- Parking Lot
Visitors policy
- Visitors must be pre-registered with the Fisher House Manager or a volunteer. No Exceptions.
- Visiting hours are between 9:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M.
- Quiet hours are between 9:00 P.M. - 8:00 A.M. (This includes the use of appliances in the common areas during this time period.)
- Visitors should be greeted by you at the front door and are allowed only in common areas.
No smoking
As of October 1, 2019 smoking is no longer permitted on VA campuses nationwide.
Not permitted on premises
- Drinking Alcohol
- Firearms, knives, or other weapons
- Smoking
- Pets
- Burning candles or incense
- Gambling
- Solicitation
Who should I contact if I'm locked out?
- During Business Hours 8 A.M. - 5 P.M. contact the Fisher House Manager at 310-268-4457.
- Outside of Business Hours (open 24 hours) contact the VA Police at 310-478-3711 ext. 44542 or the Administrative Office of the Day (AOD) at 310-268-3596.
How do I check out?
- Check out is by 11:00 a.m. and will be prearranged with the Fisher House staff.
- Please leave all borrowed items in the room and be sure to take all of your personal belongings with you!
Where can I eat and drink?
- Fisher House guests may help themselves to all items labeled “Fisher House with DATE,” items on the kitchen island, and coffee on the counter.
- Water is the only food/beverage that is permitted in your room.
- All food must be eaten in the dining room or kitchen.
- Food stored in the refrigerator or the kitchen island should be labeled with your room number.
Activities
Please check bulletin boards around common areas to find out about activities and events happening around the house.
Kitchen policies
- Please write your room number on your food items.
- Be sure to throw away any unwanted or expired food items
- Cleaning is everyone’s responsibility. Please be considerate in wiping down counters, and pushing in chairs.
- Please be considerate in putting dishes in the dishwasher and emptying the dishwasher.
Laundry room policy
- Sheets are washed every Monday and Thursday. Laundry room is available for use only after 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday.
- Please use one washer and one dryer at a time.
Available in Laundry Room:
- Extra toiletries
- Iron and Ironing board (Please use iron and board in laundry room)
- New FloWater Machine in laundry room provides hot and cold water