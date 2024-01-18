VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Fisher House welcomes guests who:

Have a loved one receiving care at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility

Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting

Follow all Fisher House Rules and respect fellow guests and Fisher House.

Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral. Guests rooms can accommodate up to five (5) guests per room. Reservations are not accepted. We strive to accommodate all requests for lodging. We recommend checking availability before arriving.

We are located at 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90073, Building 523.

The best number to reach the Fisher house is 310-268-4457.