Walk-in for your flu shot. No appointment necessary.

It's flu season, please get vaccinated and protect yourself and everyone around you.

Locations and hours for flu clinics

West LA PACT – Available in Main Lobby, Bldg. 500 at Covid/Flu Vaccination Clinic, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment is required, walk-ins are welcome.

West LA HPACT – Available in HPACT Clinic Bldg. 402, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. For Veterans that wish to schedule an appointment call 310- 268-4900.

West LA VAMC Specialty Clinics – (1West Medical Clinic; Allergy Clinic; Dermatology Clinic, Surgical Clinic, 4West Medical Clinics, Urology, ENT, Radiation/Oncology, Cardiology Clinic) – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Domiciliary – Available in Domiciliary Nurses Station bldg. 217, 24/7, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

West LA Employee Health – Available in Employee Health Bldg. 256, Monday – Friday, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.

Lancaster – Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 1– 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.

Bakersfield - Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment needed during business hours.

East LA – Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center – Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

San Gabriel Valley - Available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

San Luis Obispo – Available Monday - Friday 1 - 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. No appointment Required. Vaccines offered Monday through Friday to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.

Santa Barbara – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Santa Maria – Available Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. Also, available in drive up clinic on east side of the clinic, Monday and Fridays, 1 – 3 p.m. Vaccines are also offered to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Flu shots for Veterans are available in bldg. 200 in the clinics with their appointments or walk-in primary care until 4 p.m. and in the lobby Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. except holidays. No appointment needed. Also available in HPACT (bldg. 10) Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ventura – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Outpatient Mental Health – Available during clinic hours in the treatment room. Monday – Friday, Walk-ins are welcome. Please speak with clinic nurse to request a flu vaccine. WLA clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and LAACC clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. At Sepulveda flu shots are available in Bldg. 10 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 - 2 p.m.