Clinic Locations and Hours

GLA Flu Campaign launches the week of TBD.

West LA – Available in Main Lobby, Bldg. 500 at Flu Vaccination Clinic, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment is required, walk-ins only. Also available during appointments for Women's Health.

West LA HPACT – Available in HPACT Clinic Bldg. 402, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

West LA VAMC Specialty Clinics – (1West Medical Clinic; Allergy Clinic; Dermatology Clinic, Surgical Clinic, 4West Medical Clinics, Urology, ENT, Radiation/Oncology, Cardiology Clinic) – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Domiciliary – Available in Domiciliary Nurses Stations at bldg. 217 and bldg. 214, 24/7, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

West LA Employee Health – Available in Employee Health Bldg. 401, Monday – Friday, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.

Antelope Valley – Available during clinic hours in Room 146, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please check-in at the lobby. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.

Bakersfield - Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment needed during business hours.

East LA – Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center – (Downtown) Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

San Gabriel Valley - Available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

San Luis Obispo – Available Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments including LAB. Walk-ins every Tuesday 1-3 p.m.

Santa Barbara – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Santa Maria – Available Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. Vaccines are also offered to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Flu shots are available in bldg. 200 in the clinics with their appointments or as walk-in primary care until 4 p.m. They are also available in the Bldg. 200 lobby until October 31, 2025, Monday - Friday, except holidays, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1- 3:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Flu shots are also available MH (Bldg. 10) Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Bldg. 99 also has vaccines available for patients and staff in that building.

For Staff: Flu shots are available in Employee Health Bldg. 200, 1st floor, Room 1800, Mondays 9 - 11 a.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 1 - 3 p.m. Staff can also go to the Bldg. 200 Walk-In Flu shot clinic in Bldg. 200 Lobby until October 31, 2026.

Ventura – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lobby, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.

Outpatient Mental Health – Available during clinic hours in the treatment room. Monday – Friday, Walk-ins are welcome. Please speak with clinic nurse to request a flu vaccine. WLA clinic hours are 8 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and LAACC clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. At Sepulveda flu shots are available in Bldg. 10 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.