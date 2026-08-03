Flu Shots
Free flu shots for all VA enrolled Veterans. Find a clinic at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System near you. Walk-in for your flu shot. No appointment necessary.
Walk-in for your flu shot. No appointment necessary.
It's flu season, please get vaccinated and protect yourself and everyone around you.
Walk in flu shots are available at all Greater Los Angeles Primary Care Clinics. Please request a flu shot from your Primary Care Team Clerk.
Community Care Flu Vaccinations
Retail Pharmacy Network: Includes most supermarket and local pharmacies. Use our on-line VA locator. Starts September 1, 2025.
When you arrive:
- Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care AND
- You would like to get a flu shot, paid for by VA.
- Show your government issued ID and Billing information
Urgent Care/Walk-In Network
TriWest provides urgent care and walk-in care network for a stand-alone flu vaccine visits in Region 4. Please contact TriWest Support Line at
GLA Care in The Community (CITC) Service Customer Service Line:
Clinic Locations and Hours
GLA Flu Campaign launches the week of TBD.
West LA – Available in Main Lobby, Bldg. 500 at Flu Vaccination Clinic, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment is required, walk-ins only. Also available during appointments for Women's Health.
West LA HPACT – Available in HPACT Clinic Bldg. 402, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
West LA VAMC Specialty Clinics – (1West Medical Clinic; Allergy Clinic; Dermatology Clinic, Surgical Clinic, 4West Medical Clinics, Urology, ENT, Radiation/Oncology, Cardiology Clinic) – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Domiciliary – Available in Domiciliary Nurses Stations at bldg. 217 and bldg. 214, 24/7, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
West LA Employee Health – Available in Employee Health Bldg. 401, Monday – Friday, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.
Antelope Valley – Available during clinic hours in Room 146, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please check-in at the lobby. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.
Bakersfield - Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment needed during business hours.
East LA – Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center – (Downtown) Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
San Gabriel Valley - Available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
San Luis Obispo – Available Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments including LAB. Walk-ins every Tuesday 1-3 p.m.
Santa Barbara – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Santa Maria – Available Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. Vaccines are also offered to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Flu shots are available in bldg. 200 in the clinics with their appointments or as walk-in primary care until 4 p.m. They are also available in the Bldg. 200 lobby until October 31, 2025, Monday - Friday, except holidays, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1- 3:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Flu shots are also available MH (Bldg. 10) Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Bldg. 99 also has vaccines available for patients and staff in that building.
For Staff: Flu shots are available in Employee Health Bldg. 200, 1st floor, Room 1800, Mondays 9 - 11 a.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 1 - 3 p.m. Staff can also go to the Bldg. 200 Walk-In Flu shot clinic in Bldg. 200 Lobby until October 31, 2026.
Ventura – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lobby, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Outpatient Mental Health – Available during clinic hours in the treatment room. Monday – Friday, Walk-ins are welcome. Please speak with clinic nurse to request a flu vaccine. WLA clinic hours are 8 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and LAACC clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. At Sepulveda flu shots are available in Bldg. 10 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.