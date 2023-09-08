Flu Shots
Free flu shots for all VA enrolled Veterans. Find a clinic at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System near you. Walk-in for your flu shot. No appointment necessary.
It's flu season, please get vaccinated and protect yourself and everyone around you.
Locations and hours for flu clinics
West LA PACT – Available in Main Lobby, Bldg. 500 at Covid/Flu Vaccination Clinic, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment is required, walk-ins are welcome.
West LA HPACT – Available in HPACT Clinic Bldg. 402, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. For Veterans that wish to schedule an appointment call 310- 268-4900.
West LA VAMC Specialty Clinics – (1West Medical Clinic; Allergy Clinic; Dermatology Clinic, Surgical Clinic, 4West Medical Clinics, Urology, ENT, Radiation/Oncology, Cardiology Clinic) – Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Domiciliary – Available in Domiciliary Nurses Station bldg. 217, 24/7, Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
West LA Employee Health – Available in Employee Health Bldg. 256, Monday – Friday, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.
Lancaster – Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 1– 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment required.
Bakersfield - Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No Appointment needed during business hours.
East LA – Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center – Available in Primary Care, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
San Gabriel Valley - Available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
San Luis Obispo – Available Monday - Friday 1 - 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. No appointment Required. Vaccines offered Monday through Friday to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.
Santa Barbara – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Santa Maria – Available Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required. Also, available in drive up clinic on east side of the clinic, Monday and Fridays, 1 – 3 p.m. Vaccines are also offered to all patients who are in the clinic for other scheduled appointments.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Flu shots for Veterans are available in bldg. 200 in the clinics with their appointments or walk-in primary care until 4 p.m. and in the lobby Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. except holidays. No appointment needed. Also available in HPACT (bldg. 10) Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Ventura – Available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment required.
Outpatient Mental Health – Available during clinic hours in the treatment room. Monday – Friday, Walk-ins are welcome. Please speak with clinic nurse to request a flu vaccine. WLA clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and LAACC clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. At Sepulveda flu shots are available in Bldg. 10 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 - 2 p.m.
Community Care Flu Vaccinations
Retail Pharmacy Network: Includes most supermarket and local pharmacies
When you arrive:
- Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care AND
- You would like to get a flu shot, paid for by VA.
- Show your government issued ID and Billing information
Urgent Care/Walk-In Network
TriWest provides urgent care and walk-in care network for a stand-alone flu vaccine visits in Region 4.
GLA Care in The Community (CITC) Service Customer Service Line: 818-891-7711 ext. 31308 / 35855