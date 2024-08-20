Gout Care
Our rheumatologists at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) are National leaders in gout management and research.
Why choose VA for your gout care?
- We have four rheumatology offices at VAGLAHS that provide Veterans their gout care in their local community (West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center and coming late 2024 to Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic).
- Our clinical offices have ultrasound available in the rheumatology clinic to diagnose and treat Veterans with gout.
- Our group has two active NIH clinical trials available to Veterans.
- VAGLAHS is the lead clinical site for the VA Crystal (gout) Registry.
- Our gout doctors have worked with UCLA engineers to develop new methods to diagnose gout and pseudo-gout more accurately from joint fluid.
Our gout doctors have worked with UCLA educational offices to develop the following educational videos to help Veterans better understand the cause of gout and treatment options.