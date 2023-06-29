What Can I Do on My HealtheVet?

View VA Health Records - View print or download information from your VA medical record.

Refill VA Prescriptions - Refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and view a list of your VA prescriptions.

Send Secure Messages - Communicate securely with your VA care team to ask nonurgent health questions, send updates on your condition, and more.

Manage VA Appointments - View, schedule, and cancel VA care appointments, set up email reminders, and join video visits.

How Can I Get Started?

Visit the My HealtheVet site at myhealth.va.gov. Select the Register button. Enter the required information and submit. Upgrade to a free Premium account in person, online, or with a video appointment. Learn more at myhealth.va.gov/premium.

For technical assistance concerning website operations and issues contact:

The National Help Desk at 877-327-0022 or 800-877-8339 (TTY) from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Central time.

For local VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) assistance working with the My HealtheVet website contact our My HealtheVet Help Desk:

Phone: 310-478-3711 extension 42288

When you need assistance with My HealtheVet or secure messaging please use this email group:

My HealtheVet Secure Message Helpdesk at VHAGLAMHVEmployeeHelpDesk@va.gov

Sign-Up Locations and Questions

West Los Angeles onsite sign-up location and questions:

My HealtheVet – located in the Medical Center Building 500 on the first floor near the lobby in the Veteran Services Organizations office suite.

Sepulveda Clinic onsite sign-up location and questions: