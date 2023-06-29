My HealtheVet
Join the millions of Veterans who use My HealtheVet to help make informed decisions about their VA care. My HealtheVet is VA’s private and secure online patient portal for Veterans, active duty service members, and their dependents and caregivers. Its online resources and tools offer you greater control over your health and wellness.
What Can I Do on My HealtheVet?
- View VA Health Records - View print or download information from your VA medical record.
- Refill VA Prescriptions - Refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and view a list of your VA prescriptions.
- Send Secure Messages - Communicate securely with your VA care team to ask nonurgent health questions, send updates on your condition, and more.
- Manage VA Appointments - View, schedule, and cancel VA care appointments, set up email reminders, and join video visits.
How Can I Get Started?
- Visit the My HealtheVet site at myhealth.va.gov.
- Select the Register button.
- Enter the required information and submit.
- Upgrade to a free Premium account in person, online, or with a video appointment. Learn more at myhealth.va.gov/premium.
For Assistance Contact
For technical assistance concerning website operations and issues contact:
- The National Help Desk at 877-327-0022 or 800-877-8339 (TTY) from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Central time.
For local VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) assistance working with the My HealtheVet website contact our My HealtheVet Help Desk:
- Phone: 310-478-3711 extension 42288
When you need assistance with My HealtheVet or secure messaging please use this email group:
My HealtheVet Secure Message Helpdesk at VHAGLAMHVEmployeeHelpDesk@va.gov
Sign-Up Locations and Questions
West Los Angeles onsite sign-up location and questions:
- My HealtheVet – located in the Medical Center Building 500 on the first floor near the lobby in the Veteran Services Organizations office suite.
Sepulveda Clinic onsite sign-up location and questions:
- My HealtheVet – located in Building 200, Patient Education Resource Center (PERC) on the 2nd Floor between the Gold and Blue teams.