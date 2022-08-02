VA Police
The Greater Los Angeles VA Police Department has over 88 appointed law enforcement officers with several enforcement teams such as: Vehicle Patrol, Bicycle Patrol, Traffic Enforcement, Criminal Investigations and Narcotics enforcement, Veterans Mental Evaluation Team (VMET), Training and Support Services. VA Police Officers have the authority to enforce Federal laws (to include using the Assimilated Crime Statue, 18 United States Code 13) concerning persons on Department property for offenses committed on property, and to make arrests on warrants issued by a competent judicial authority.
Police Headquarters, which oversees the West Los Angeles Medical Center, Downtown Los Angeles Outpatient Patient Clinic, Sepulveda Medical Center and outer CBOC's, is located at:
11301 Wilshire Blvd. Bldg. 236
West Los Angeles, CA. 90073
24/7 Phone: 310-268-4524 (Dispatch)
Police reports may be filed on-line for non-emergency matters and only for the following; lost badges, lost keys, Identity theft or personal/government items where no forced entry is present. Please email at Roberto.lopez@va.gov.
Should you require immediate assistance, please call; 310-268-4524 for Police Dispatch.
The following is needed to register your vehicle:
- Current Registration
- Drivers License
- Insurance
- PIV Card
For more information, please email at James.russell1@va.gov