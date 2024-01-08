Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System offers support, resources and programs designed to help Veterans quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco products. Our health care providers are ready to help Veterans who are ready to break the habit and quit.
The Tobacco Cessation Program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is a telephone-based program providing ongoing medication management and behavioral counseling. Ongoing individual calls for behavioral support and medication management are available via our Telequit program. Virtual and in-person groups are available.
Tobacco Cessation Group
- Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 818-895-9569
- Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 310-478-3711, ext.54393
- Fridays, 10:00 a.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect with individual phone calls for those who cannot join by video: call 818-895-9569
For an appointment, please call the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Call Center at 877-251-7295 (press 2, then 2) and ask for an appointment in the SEP-PHONE SMOKING CESS clinic or call 310-694-6045 for Dr. Autumn Braddock Watson.
Autumn Watson PhD
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation Lead Clinician & Health Behavior Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-694-6045
Email: autumn.watson@va.gov
All VA facilities and grounds are smoke-free. Learn more about this national policy at www.va.gov/health/smokefree/
Tobacco Cessation Quit LIne
Call Quit VET at 1-855-QUIT-VET to speak to a tobacco cessation counselor between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. Quit VET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support to prevent relapse.
SmokefreeVET
Sign up for SmokefreeVET to receive texts with tips and tolls to beat cravings by texting VET to 47848. Benefits of signing up for SmokefreeVET include regular text messages and extra support at y our fingertips when you text the keywords URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, and DIPPED to 47848.
Online Support
Follow the SmokefreeVET Facebook page for tips and encouragement from other Veterans.
Stay Quit Coach
Stay Quit Coach is VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach to download.
Medications
Talk to your doctors about using the patch, gum, lozenges or other medications to help you quit.
VA Greater Los Angeles Call Center: 877-251-7295.
VA Resources
Find VA resources and more tips for quitting at mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/ and veterans.smokefree.gov/