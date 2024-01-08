Smoking and Tobacco Cessation

The Tobacco Cessation Program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is a telephone-based program providing ongoing medication management and behavioral counseling. Ongoing individual calls for behavioral support and medication management are available via our Telequit program. Virtual and in-person groups are available.

Tobacco Cessation Group

Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 818-895-9569

Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 310-478-3711, ext.54393

Fridays, 10:00 a.m. For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect with individual phone calls for those who cannot join by video: call 818-895-9569

For an appointment, please call the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Call Center at 877-251-7295 (press 2, then 2) and ask for an appointment in the SEP-PHONE SMOKING CESS clinic or call 310-694-6045 for Dr. Autumn Braddock Watson.