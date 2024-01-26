IRBNet Guidance

All VA GLAHCS Institutional Review Board (IRB) applications, IRB forms, and guidance documents for study submissions are available within the IRBNet online portal. Investigators and study staff conducting VA research at VA GLAHCS must obtain an IRBNet Account prior to submitting IRB applications.

IRBNet can be accessed outside of the VA network.

Committee Meeting Schedules

All research study application packages must be complete and submitted in IRBNet 2 weeks before the meeting date to be considered for the next Committee Agenda.

IRB-A Committee | Monthly – 1st Monday

IACUC Committee | Monthly – 1st Wednesday

SRS Committee | Monthly – 2nd Wednesday

IRB-B Committee | Monthly – 3rd Wednesday

R&D Committee | Monthly – Last Wednesday

VAGLAHS IRB Contacts