IRBNet Guidance
To assist research teams with IRBNet applications and study submissions at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
All VA GLAHCS Institutional Review Board (IRB) applications, IRB forms, and guidance documents for study submissions are available within the IRBNet online portal. Investigators and study staff conducting VA research at VA GLAHCS must obtain an IRBNet Account prior to submitting IRB applications.
Log into IRBNet
IRBNet can be accessed outside of the VA network.
Committee Meeting Schedules
All research study application packages must be complete and submitted in IRBNet 2 weeks before the meeting date to be considered for the next Committee Agenda.
- IRB-A Committee | Monthly – 1st Monday
- IACUC Committee | Monthly – 1st Wednesday
- SRS Committee | Monthly – 2nd Wednesday
- IRB-B Committee | Monthly – 3rd Wednesday
- R&D Committee | Monthly – Last Wednesday
VAGLAHS IRB Contacts
- IRB/Human Research Protections Program (HRPP) Administrator | Elizabeth.Corey@va.gov
- IRBNet Administrator and IRBNet Training | Cody.Knight@va.gov
- For general IRB questions | VHAWLAIRBSTAFF@va.gov