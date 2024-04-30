Participating in Research
Information about research study participation at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
I am interested in Clinical Research at the VAGLAHCS. How can I get more information?
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHCS) is a recruiting site for many national research clinical trials. If you are a Veteran interested in participating in a research study, please review the specific Veteran-centric research that is currently ongoing at GLA.
Visit the Clinical Research Center located on the 3rd floor of the main hospital, building 500, suite 3000 on the West Los Angeles VA campus, in the North wing. For more information about research at VAGLAHS contact VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.
Click here to see a list of active and recruiting clinical trials at VAGLAHCS. *Links outside of VA
What is the Million Veteran Program (MVP) and how can I participate?
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system is a recruiting site for the nationwide Million Veteran Program (MVP), a research study that is open to all Veterans using VA healthcare. The project involves a one-time visit with an MVP research coordinator, filling out questionnaires at home, and providing a blood sample. Researchers will use the questionnaire data, information from the Veteran’s electronic medical record, and genetic testing on the blood sample to study causes of disease in Veterans. The contact for the MVP study at VA Greater Los Angeles is AskMVP@va.gov.
For general information about the Million Veteran Program, visit https://www.mvp.va.gov/pwa/ or call toll-free at 866-441-6075.
How can I learn more about participating in VA research?
More educational materials for Veterans about research participation
- Joining a VA research study - What is required to join a VA research study
- Volunteering in research - Frequently asked questions about becoming involved in VA research studies
- Safeguarding Veterans’ information - How VA protects your information
How can I learn more about VA research impacts?
- VA Research Currents - VA Office of Research & Development publication with news about research results, new initiatives, major awards, research funding, and other matters of interest.
- VA social media - Online platforms showcasing local GLA and national VA research successes.
- Facebook - VAGLAHS Facebook Page, VA Research Facebook Page
- Instagram - VAGLAHS Instagram Page
- Twitter/X - VAGLAHS Twitter/X Page, VA Research Twitter/X Page