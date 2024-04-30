Participating in Research

I am interested in Clinical Research at the VAGLAHCS. How can I get more information?

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHCS) is a recruiting site for many national research clinical trials. If you are a Veteran interested in participating in a research study, please review the specific Veteran-centric research that is currently ongoing at GLA.

Visit the Clinical Research Center located on the 3rd floor of the main hospital, building 500, suite 3000 on the West Los Angeles VA campus, in the North wing. For more information about research at VAGLAHS contact VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.

Click here to see a list of active and recruiting clinical trials at VAGLAHCS. *Links outside of VA

What is the Million Veteran Program (MVP) and how can I participate?