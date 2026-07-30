Jennifer_Worley

As the Associate Director, Operations, Ms. Worley will oversee the operations of Occupational Safety and Health, Engineering, Environmental Management Service, Police Service, Nutrition & Food Service and have a liaison role with VISN22 Prosthetics, Veterans Canteen Service and OI&T. Prior to this position, Ms. Worley served as the Chief of Nutrition and Food Services (NFS) at GLAHS, a position she has held since 2009. She provided leadership to and managed the largest NFS within Veterans Health Administration. In addition, Ms. Worley served in several Acting positions in GLAHS as the Acting Assistant Director (now titled Associate Director, Operations) and Acting Associate Director (now titled Associate Director, Resources). |Ms. Worley started her professional career at GLAHS after completing the VA dietetic internship at West Los Angeles in 1998 and became a Registered Dietitian. After 9 years as an inpatient clinical dietitian, she was selected as the Assistant Chief, NFS and soon became Chief, NFS. Ms. Worley is a graduate of California State University at Long Beach, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Food Administration and Master of Science in Nutritional Science. Ms. Worley completed the VISN 21/22 Leadership Development Institute in 2005. She is a proud native of Los Angeles.