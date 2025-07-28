Jessica Dennis, PhD, is a clinical psychologist at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system and serves as the Program Manager and Lead Faculty member for the VA’s national mindfulness facilitator training program. She is a proud Chicagoan whose desire to teach mindfulness-based interventions lured her over to the west coast. She enjoys hiking, baking, and watching stand-up comedy with her friends and family, and will travel anywhere with lofty mountain peaks and crystal blue lakes. She is also working on letting go of disappointment for not being an invited guest judge for Dr. Serpa’s Chocolate Cake Challenge.