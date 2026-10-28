Steven R. Simon

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Simon served as Associate Chief of Staff and Chief of Geriatrics and Extended Care at VA Boston Healthcare System. A California native, Dr. Simon attended Stanford University and graduated with honors from Yale University School of Medicine. After completing internal medicine residency training at University of California San Francisco and a chief medical residency at the University of Hawaii, Dr. Simon completed a fellowship in general internal medicine at Harvard Medical School, during which he received a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Simon is a nationally recognized health services researcher and medical educator. His research focuses on interventions to improve the quality and safety of health care, with special emphasis on the use of educational programs and healthcare information technology to improve the delivery and receipt of care for common medical conditions. He has served as principal investigator on numerous investigator-initiated research grants from the VA Health Services Research and Development Service and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. His more than 130 research publications have appeared in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine, and Health Affairs. He serves on the Editorial Board of Journal of General Internal Medicine.