She has worked at VAGLAHCS for the last 35 years, serving in many capacities including Director of Training for the Psychology Pre-doctoral Internship Program and Lead Psychologist in Women’s Mental Health. Over the past 10 years, she has dived deeply into mindfulness and Buddhist psychology which has led to her certification as a mindfulness facilitator and trained teacher in Mindful Self-Compassion. She’s a beginning ceramicist who enjoys hiking and biking in California and beyond. And, she’s hoping, one day, to taste Dr. Serpa’s celebrated chocolate cake!