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VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • The VA held its Second International Symposium on AI in Dentistry on Sept. 18, 2026, bringing together national leaders to explore how emerging technologies are shaping diagnosis, patient safety and the future of oral health.

    Graphic of Session 2 of a conference with flags of different countries and a logo.

  • After a remarkable 81 years of federal service, 99-year-old Joyce Williams retired from VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, earning a personal call from the VA Secretary Doug Collins and cementing an extraordinary legacy.

    SecVA Doug Collins and colleagues at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System congratulated Joyce Williams on her 81 years of federal service.

  • For Veterans diagnosed with cancer today, new research suggests that their race will not determine their chance of survival when they receive care through the VA.

    Pictured left to right: Dr. Drew Moghanaki, Radiation Oncologist, and Dr. Donna Washington, General Internist at VAGLAHS, were coauthors of a study on racial disparities in cancer survival.

  • For Marine Corps Veteran Denise Spykerman, the most meaningful parts of having a home again are the simplest. Air conditioning. Electricity. Ice in the freezer. A kitchen where her daughter can cook pancakes. “So many things we take for granted,” said Denise. “Just having power ... it’s amazing.”

    Four people sitting under a blue tent, smiling.

  • For years, Air Force Veteran Samantha Block had grown so accustomed to the persistent sound in her ears that she didn’t realize how much it was impacting her everyday life.

    Beyond the Ringing: Innovative Virtual Program Helps Veterans Find Relief from Tinnitus

  • VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System (VAGLAHS) held National VA Research Week on May 11–15, with the theme "Launching into the Future of Veterans' Care."

    During the award ceremony, Dr. Steven Simon, Chief of Staff at VAGLAHS, presented Dr. Michael Ong, Associate Chief of Staff for Research, with the Inaugural National VA Office of Research and Development Field Research Leadership Excellence Award, drawing a standing ovation from the audience.

  • Medicine often focuses on treating injuries after they happen, but the fall prevention program at the Community Living Center (CLC) is flipping the script by celebrating preventive success.

    In March, the CLC team proudly celebrated Veteran Brian Deguzman for reaching a significant milestone of one year without a fall, recognizing not only his dedication but also the collaborative efforts of the care team.

  • VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is helping lead a national conversation about how artificial intelligence (AI) should support, rather than replace, the judgment of the dentists who care for Veterans.

    At VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, dental trainees are offered educational and research opportunities in artificial intelligence, focused on responsible use.

  • If a Veteran in Los Angeles is considering suicide and calls for help, there’s a good chance they will be met with the calm, supportive voice of a VA Police Department (VAPD) Dispatcher.

    The VAPD Dispatch (or emergency communications center) team at West LA VA

  • On a quiet Thursday afternoon in Chatsworth, a group of Veterans stand together, all dressed in uniform. Only today, their uniforms are white protective suits.

    Finding Calm in the Hive: How Beekeeping is Helping Veterans Reconnect