Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
The VA held its Second International Symposium on AI in Dentistry on Sept. 18, 2026, bringing together national leaders to explore how emerging technologies are shaping diagnosis, patient safety and the future of oral health.
After a remarkable 81 years of federal service, 99-year-old Joyce Williams retired from VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, earning a personal call from the VA Secretary Doug Collins and cementing an extraordinary legacy.
For Veterans diagnosed with cancer today, new research suggests that their race will not determine their chance of survival when they receive care through the VA.
For Marine Corps Veteran Denise Spykerman, the most meaningful parts of having a home again are the simplest. Air conditioning. Electricity. Ice in the freezer. A kitchen where her daughter can cook pancakes. “So many things we take for granted,” said Denise. “Just having power ... it’s amazing.”
For years, Air Force Veteran Samantha Block had grown so accustomed to the persistent sound in her ears that she didn’t realize how much it was impacting her everyday life.
VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System (VAGLAHS) held National VA Research Week on May 11–15, with the theme "Launching into the Future of Veterans' Care."
Medicine often focuses on treating injuries after they happen, but the fall prevention program at the Community Living Center (CLC) is flipping the script by celebrating preventive success.
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is helping lead a national conversation about how artificial intelligence (AI) should support, rather than replace, the judgment of the dentists who care for Veterans.
If a Veteran in Los Angeles is considering suicide and calls for help, there’s a good chance they will be met with the calm, supportive voice of a VA Police Department (VAPD) Dispatcher.
On a quiet Thursday afternoon in Chatsworth, a group of Veterans stand together, all dressed in uniform. Only today, their uniforms are white protective suits.