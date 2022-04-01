Skip to Content

Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

Just because something is broken, doesn’t mean it should be discarded. Pieces can be repurposed into something beautiful and meaningful, something whole once more.

LA Metro calls on Veterans to design mural for new Purple Line station

When the coronavirus pandemic began, having a reliable way of getting online became vital. In-person interactions were limited, forcing many of us to turn to our laptops and smartphones. For those without such devices, navigating life became a challenge, and led to some Veterans unable to connect.

VA vocational rehab specialist Amalya Anneyan finalizes paperwork and assigns laptops to Veterans during the event.

West Los Angeles VA hosts new transitional shelter program for Women Veterans

The grand opening of the OASIS Program for Women at the West LA

Following years of surprising twists and turns, Veteran has secured employment through the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service.

Tim Park

Veteran appreciates the opportunity to receive training and job placement through VA Greater Los Angeles.

Oji Nuri, food services worker

Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.

Veronica Olson, a social worker with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon

The UCLA Jackie Robinson Day Fantasy Camp

Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.

GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.