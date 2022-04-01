Stories
Just because something is broken, doesn’t mean it should be discarded. Pieces can be repurposed into something beautiful and meaningful, something whole once more.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, having a reliable way of getting online became vital. In-person interactions were limited, forcing many of us to turn to our laptops and smartphones. For those without such devices, navigating life became a challenge, and led to some Veterans unable to connect.
West Los Angeles VA hosts new transitional shelter program for Women Veterans
Following years of surprising twists and turns, Veteran has secured employment through the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service.
Veteran appreciates the opportunity to receive training and job placement through VA Greater Los Angeles.
Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.
More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon
Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.
GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.