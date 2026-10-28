Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Clinic at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) is leading the way in addiction treatment for Veterans.
A year ago, Army Veteran David Gaytan couldn’t have imagined where he’d be today.
If you’re headed to an appointment on the fourth floor of Building 500 at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, you might hear some soothing jazz hanging in the air.
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes they arrive as a mini horse on a big mission: bringing comfort, joy, and healing to Veterans.
Cheers and laughter filled the air at Heroes Golf Course on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus on July 23 as 45 Veterans competed in the Heroes Veteran 2nd Annual Club Championship.
In 2025, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) was honored with bronze-level recognition from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine® organization.
Mickey Clarke was just seven years old when she stepped foot in her first VA hospital. Back then the Los Angeles native started going to appointments with her dad, a Navy Veteran, at the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
When the West Los Angeles Food Hub opened its doors on April 7, the goal was simple but powerful: to assist Veterans struggling with food insecurity by providing them with nutritious food.
For nearly two decades, Marine Corps Veteran Rob Slaughter lived in the shadows on the streets of LA. After losing both parents and being discharged from the service after less than four months, the former infantryman found himself without a family, a home, or a future.
Each year, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) hosts a Baby Shower to celebrate expecting and postpartum Veterans.