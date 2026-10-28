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Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Clinic at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) is leading the way in addiction treatment for Veterans.

    Some of Downtown LA's SUD team

  • A year ago, Army Veteran David Gaytan couldn’t have imagined where he’d be today.

    David Gaytan Sitting Down

  • If you’re headed to an appointment on the fourth floor of Building 500 at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, you might hear some soothing jazz hanging in the air.

    Housekeeping Lead and Army Veteran Anthony Wafer

  • Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes they arrive as a mini horse on a big mission: bringing comfort, joy, and healing to Veterans.

    mini horse and team photo

  • Cheers and laughter filled the air at Heroes Golf Course on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus on July 23 as 45 Veterans competed in the Heroes Veteran 2nd Annual Club Championship.

    Veterans shared smiles and camaraderie while competing for prizes during the Heroes Veteran 2nd Annual Club Championship at the Heroes Golf Course.

  • In 2025, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) was honored with bronze-level recognition from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine® organization.

    staff gather for a wellness event at LAACC

  • Mickey Clarke was just seven years old when she stepped foot in her first VA hospital. Back then the Los Angeles native started going to appointments with her dad, a Navy Veteran, at the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.

    A woman with arm raised dancing the hula.

  • When the West Los Angeles Food Hub opened its doors on April 7, the goal was simple but powerful: to assist Veterans struggling with food insecurity by providing them with nutritious food.

    Stacey Bell, Army Veteran and Peer Specialist, at the West Los Angeles Food Hub

  • For nearly two decades, Marine Corps Veteran Rob Slaughter lived in the shadows on the streets of LA. After losing both parents and being discharged from the service after less than four months, the former infantryman found himself without a family, a home, or a future.

    In first image, Rob is leaning on his motorcycle. In the next image Rob is standing at a slight angle while wearing black with a black background.

  • Each year, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) hosts a Baby Shower to celebrate expecting and postpartum Veterans.

    Cristina Justus, Army Veteran, first-time mom, and featured speaker at the Baby Shower shares her pregnancy journey.