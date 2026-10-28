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Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • Veterans showcased their impressive talents at last year’s Creative Arts Festival held at the West LA VA Medical Center.

    Elaine Little, Army Veteran, at the National Creative Arts Festival

  • The VA launched a groundbreaking new training series designed to educate dental professionals on the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental care.

    ai application on dental images

  • In the five decades since the Veterans Garden first sprouted at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, the green oasis has seen its share of ups and downs.

    Two men standing in a gardening area.

  • Captain James “Dave” Harris, VAPD Police Officer and Army Veteran, and Everett Wong, Social Worker and Marine Corps Veteran, are hitting the streets to save the lives of Veterans.

    Captain James “Dave” Harris (right), Police Officer and Army Veteran, and Everett Wong (left)

  • When Navy Veteran Stephen Gomez was first admitted to the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center’s Community Living Center (CLC), he weighed less than 90 pounds. He didn’t have a place to live, was bedbound, and couldn’t lift his head to look anyone in the eye.

    Six people standing in a row in left photo, one person standing in right photo.

  • The Pain Management Team at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center has been awarded the Pain Fellowship Excellence Award by the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM).

    Pain Fellowship Award group photo

  • At the Community Living Centers (CLCs) on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus, 104 Veterans make their home.

    Two women and a man sitting on a bench.

  • Diana J. Williams has been volunteering at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for 39 years, since 1986.

    A woman standing.

  • Veterans seeking a nonpharmaceutical approach to managing non-operative neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain can get chiropractic care at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS).

    Chiropractic Team: (left to right) Drs. Ahmed Jaafari (resident), Valerie Johnson, Kaitlin Dick, Enya Katz, and Benjamin Liang.

  • For Will Sanchez, a Registered Nurse and Army Veteran who cares for Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, every day is completely different.

    Two men talking to a woman.