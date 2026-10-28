Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
Veterans showcased their impressive talents at last year’s Creative Arts Festival held at the West LA VA Medical Center.
The VA launched a groundbreaking new training series designed to educate dental professionals on the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental care.
In the five decades since the Veterans Garden first sprouted at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, the green oasis has seen its share of ups and downs.
Captain James “Dave” Harris, VAPD Police Officer and Army Veteran, and Everett Wong, Social Worker and Marine Corps Veteran, are hitting the streets to save the lives of Veterans.
When Navy Veteran Stephen Gomez was first admitted to the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center’s Community Living Center (CLC), he weighed less than 90 pounds. He didn’t have a place to live, was bedbound, and couldn’t lift his head to look anyone in the eye.
The Pain Management Team at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center has been awarded the Pain Fellowship Excellence Award by the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM).
At the Community Living Centers (CLCs) on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus, 104 Veterans make their home.
Diana J. Williams has been volunteering at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for 39 years, since 1986.
Veterans seeking a nonpharmaceutical approach to managing non-operative neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain can get chiropractic care at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS).
For Will Sanchez, a Registered Nurse and Army Veteran who cares for Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, every day is completely different.