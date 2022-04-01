Stories
Once-homeless Veteran Says, “VA Inspired Me to Become a Full-Time Social Worker to Assist My Veteran Colleagues”
Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.
Veterans Honor Jackie Robinson at Baseball Fantasy Camp hosted by UCLA Bruins Baseball Team
More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon
Shuttle Service Gives Mobility to Disabled Veterans
Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.
Finding Peace in a Pandemic
GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
From Unhoused to Housed: Veteran Tells Fellow Veterans, “Give the VA a Try. It Works.”
Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.