What Did You Say? And So Much More
Mention the word Audiology and we immediately think of hearing loss and hearing aids. And that’s true. But there’s much more to audiology than meets the ear.
Blind Rehabilitation: Helping Veterans Navigate their New World
When you think of blindness, more than likely, the images of Helen Keller, Ray Charles, or Stevie Wonder come to mind. However, this only shows a sliver of what most blind people experience.
Three Strokes and You’re NOT Out
The original doctors, of the hospital he was taken to told Richard that everything on the left is going to be weak, in other words, paralyzed.
Vocation is my Vacation
If you need a job, go see Ron, go see Ron, go see Ron!
Mesothelioma - We Have One of the Best Doctors to Treat It
There used to be a time when asbestos was king. Its fire retardant qualities, mass abundance and relative inexpensive production made it the go to mineral.
VA psychologist helps Veterans overcome PTSD and substance use
Rachael Pawlowicz, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, has dedicated her career to helping Veterans who struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). She currently works at West LA VA and has served at other clinics within the VA system.
Revamped Computer Lab Helps Domiciliary Residents Find Jobs and Homes
A new computer lab and personal development center at West LA VA is helping Veterans battling addiction, unemployment, homelessness and mental illness access technology to enhance their job-seeking efforts, learn computer skills, find places to live and stay in touch with friends and family.
Investing in Our Veterans: GLA Makes Significant Upgrades to Transform West LA VA into a Veteran Community
To support the creation of supportive housing for Veterans at the West LA VA Campus, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has invested nearly $70 million over the past two years in upgrades to the facility’s infrastructure and has plans to invest roughly $70 million more in 2023.
CDCE Changing Lives by Meeting Veterans' Immediate Needs
Stepping inside VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office is like being wrapped in a warm blanket. The close-knit team greets you with big smiles and a genuine eagerness to help.
From Shattered to Secure: Scott Mulvaney’s Journey from Homeless to Housed Through the VA
For Marine Corps Veteran Scott Mulvaney, gratefulness is his state of mind.