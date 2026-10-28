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VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
The Primary Care - Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Program provides fast and convenient care by putting mental health-trained staff into the primary care setting, making the process of asking and getting help easy for Veterans.
Employees at Bakersfield VA Clinic said their goodbyes to Air Force Veteran and volunteer Douglass Georgeson on June 7.
Patricia Jackson-Kelly, a volunteer at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, began volunteering after a 26-year career in the military spanning the Navy, Air Force and Army, as well as serving as the Women Veterans Program Manager at VA.
Four Veterans from VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) joined their peers from nationwide to compete at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games on July 25-30, in New Orleans.
In the words of VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) Deputy Medical Center Director John Kuhn, “there’s no reason any Veteran should be homeless in Los Angeles.”
When Army Veteran LaVerne Jackson came to the Los Angeles area from North Carolina, she didn’t intend to stay. The trip was a mission of altruism, an effort to help a battle buddy who was struggling with addiction issues.
Diet planning at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is a big job, with over 2,000 meals a day going to the medical center, the Domiciliary and the Community Living Center, as well as the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Community Living Center.
Every Wednesday without fail, retired attorney Patricia Waldeck and her standard poodle Bella make the trip to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus to spend time with Veteran residents.
Dr. J. Greg Serpa, clinical psychologist and researcher at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) brought the first VA mindfulness program to greater Los Angeles Veterans in 2009.
At the Center for Mindfulness at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), Veterans can attend a 9-week mindful self-compassion group.