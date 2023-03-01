Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

What Did You Say? And So Much More

Mention the word Audiology and we immediately think of hearing loss and hearing aids. And that’s true. But there’s much more to audiology than meets the ear.

Chief of Audiology and Speech Pathology, Dr. Stephanie Givan examines a patient who suffers constant buzzing in one ear.

Blind Rehabilitation: Helping Veterans Navigate their New World

When you think of blindness, more than likely, the images of Helen Keller, Ray Charles, or Stevie Wonder come to mind. However, this only shows a sliver of what most blind people experience.

Cheri Owen with her guide dog Martinez. With Martinez in her world, he adds additional confidence to her mobility. Her guide dog is so special to her because he is an amazing worker and an unconditional friend.

Three Strokes and You’re NOT Out

The original doctors, of the hospital he was taken to told Richard that everything on the left is going to be weak, in other words, paralyzed.

Richard Cooks, demonstrated how far he's come, doing push-ups at our Art Festival last September.

Vocation is my Vacation

If you need a job, go see Ron, go see Ron, go see Ron!

ron with his dog and goat from his farm

Mesothelioma - We Have One of the Best Doctors to Treat It

There used to be a time when asbestos was king. Its fire retardant qualities, mass abundance and relative inexpensive production made it the go to mineral.

Dr. Cameron on the right operating on a patient

VA psychologist helps Veterans overcome PTSD and substance use

Rachael Pawlowicz, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, has dedicated her career to helping Veterans who struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). She currently works at West LA VA and has served at other clinics within the VA system.

photos of Racheal Pawlowicz and her father

Revamped Computer Lab Helps Domiciliary Residents Find Jobs and Homes

A new computer lab and personal development center at West LA VA is helping Veterans battling addiction, unemployment, homelessness and mental illness access technology to enhance their job-seeking efforts, learn computer skills, find places to live and stay in touch with friends and family.

The refurbished computer lab and personal development center in the Domiciliary helps Veterans in need learn job-seeking skills and find employment, seek housing and keep in touch with friends and family.

Investing in Our Veterans: GLA Makes Significant Upgrades to Transform West LA VA into a Veteran Community

To support the creation of supportive housing for Veterans at the West LA VA Campus, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has invested nearly $70 million over the past two years in upgrades to the facility’s infrastructure and has plans to invest roughly $70 million more in 2023.

Photo of construction site and workers

CDCE Changing Lives by Meeting Veterans' Immediate Needs

Stepping inside VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office is like being wrapped in a warm blanket. The close-knit team greets you with big smiles and a genuine eagerness to help.

CDCE Staff at Juneteenth Event at Fisher House

From Shattered to Secure: Scott Mulvaney’s Journey from Homeless to Housed Through the VA

For Marine Corps Veteran Scott Mulvaney, gratefulness is his state of mind.

Scott Mulvaney on golf course
