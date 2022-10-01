Skip to Content
Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

West LA VA Welcome Center: The First Step in the Journey Out of Homelessness

For Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, the journey can be long and beset by obstacles that can discourage even the most determined.

Ed Moro, a peer support specialist at West LA VA, in his office at the Welcome Center, where he helps Veterans experiencing homelessness access services, find temporary housing, and begin their permanent housing plans.

Success Academy: How Veterans Learn to Command Communication

There are few things in life more crucial than communication skills.

veteran daniel martin in front of UCLA success Academy

A Home Away from Home: Temporary Housing Programs Vital to Mission of Ending Veteran Homelessness

Providing Veterans experiencing homelessness with permanent housing can be challenging on many levels, with one being the lack of apartments available for those who are eligible for rental assistance from the federal government.

New Directions for Veterans operates transitional housing located at Building 116 of the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Campus.

Become a Peer Support Specialist, a bespoke career for Veterans

Veterans are a unique population with an experience and culture that is entirely their own. Because of this, they also have unique qualifications.

Peer support specialist Monte Daugharty

HUD-VASH, Formerly Homeless Veterans, & Why Property Owners Should Rent to Them

Local property owners are renting to our nation’s heroes and helping end Veteran homelessness.

This apartment building is home to Veterans in the HUD-VASH program

Delivering Hope: A VA Partnership with DoorDash

Pathways to Success is a pilot program which partners the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, DoorDash – the nation's largest restaurant delivery platform by volume, and Zoomo – a premier e-bike manufacturer.

Food Pantry at VA: Veterans, Food Insecurity, and Serving Those Who’ve Served Us All

An astounding fact to believe is that over 11 percent of working-age Veterans are struggling to secure nutritious food.

Food Pantry at VAGLA

Justice-involved Veterans Get a Second Chance Through Mediation Program

For Thomas Casados, joining the Navy at the age of 18 was the only alternative to serving time in jail.

Veteran David Valles

VA Police, Social Workers Team Up to Prevent Veteran Suicide

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is putting into practice a vetted approach that couples a licensed clinical social worker with VA police officers when responding to calls for service involving a Veteran who is experiencing a mental health crisis or who are at risk.

VA police, social workers team up to prevent Veteran suicide

The Wadsworth Chapel: The Myths, the Legends, & the Truth

A building of three spires, two steeples, a belfry, and a load of misconceptions: such is the Wadsworth Chapel.

The Wadsworth Chapel
