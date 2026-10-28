Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
Three senior staff members from VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s (VAGLAHS) Community Engagement and Reintegration Services (CERS) have been chosen for new national groups that will lead the way for VA homeless programs staff across the country.
While the invasion of Normandy, known as D-Day, is celebrating its 80th anniversary, for one Veteran, many of the events are still crystal clear.
The 14th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll was celebrated across the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s facilities from May 13-17.
VA’s newest and busiest kitchen is now open and feeding thousands of Veterans per day across VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS).
It’s 7:30 a.m., and the day-shift nurses are in a semicircle as they receive a group briefing from the out-going charge nurse before starting a shift that won’t end until 8 p.m.
On April 16, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand-new Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Veteran’s Fitness Gymnasium.
As the clock struck 10 on a Tuesday morning at the Integrative Health & Wellness Center on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus, the Expressive Arts for Veterans class springs to life with colorful supplies and smiling staff.
In the Compassionate Contact Corps Program, trained volunteers over the age of 18 are matched with Veterans who are experiencing loneliness or may be socially isolated.
AI is everywhere, and in the dental industry, it‘s in the early stages of adoption for assessing x-rays and helping providers determine treatment needs for patients. But this brand-new technology leaves many wondering, can AI be trusted, especially in healthcare?
On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Domiciliary, better known as the DOM, held an open house to show firsthand how it’s a place for hope, healing and second chances.