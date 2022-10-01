Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
West LA VA Welcome Center: The First Step in the Journey Out of Homelessness
For Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, the journey can be long and beset by obstacles that can discourage even the most determined.
Success Academy: How Veterans Learn to Command Communication
There are few things in life more crucial than communication skills.
A Home Away from Home: Temporary Housing Programs Vital to Mission of Ending Veteran Homelessness
Providing Veterans experiencing homelessness with permanent housing can be challenging on many levels, with one being the lack of apartments available for those who are eligible for rental assistance from the federal government.
Become a Peer Support Specialist, a bespoke career for Veterans
Veterans are a unique population with an experience and culture that is entirely their own. Because of this, they also have unique qualifications.
HUD-VASH, Formerly Homeless Veterans, & Why Property Owners Should Rent to Them
Local property owners are renting to our nation’s heroes and helping end Veteran homelessness.
Delivering Hope: A VA Partnership with DoorDash
Pathways to Success is a pilot program which partners the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, DoorDash – the nation's largest restaurant delivery platform by volume, and Zoomo – a premier e-bike manufacturer.
Food Pantry at VA: Veterans, Food Insecurity, and Serving Those Who’ve Served Us All
An astounding fact to believe is that over 11 percent of working-age Veterans are struggling to secure nutritious food.
Justice-involved Veterans Get a Second Chance Through Mediation Program
For Thomas Casados, joining the Navy at the age of 18 was the only alternative to serving time in jail.
VA Police, Social Workers Team Up to Prevent Veteran Suicide
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is putting into practice a vetted approach that couples a licensed clinical social worker with VA police officers when responding to calls for service involving a Veteran who is experiencing a mental health crisis or who are at risk.
The Wadsworth Chapel: The Myths, the Legends, & the Truth
A building of three spires, two steeples, a belfry, and a load of misconceptions: such is the Wadsworth Chapel.