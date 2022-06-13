VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) is located approximately fifteen miles north of the city of Los Angeles in San Fernando Valley. The Medical Center is close to the junctions of the 118 and 405 freeways. The street location is at the corner of Plummer Street and Woodley. The main gate is on Plummer Street with one alternate gate on Woodley Ave. California State University at Northridge is located in the near vicinity. Our university affiliation is with UCLA School of Dentistry.

At SACC, complete health care services are provided in dentistry, medicine, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychology, social work and surgery. There are over 50 nursing home patients admitted to the nursing home per year and approximately 220,000 outpatient treatment visits per year

The population treated within the VA hospital setting has significant dental needs. Concomitantly, patients typically have an array of debilitating physical, psychological, and medical conditions that complicate their dental treatment. The staff and residents are highly trained in the management of these complex and difficult patients. The spectrum of dental care ranges from unscheduled emergency procedures to comprehensive evaluation and treatment of eligible inpatients and outpatients, which encompasses virtually all specialty areas in dentistry. Many of the patients admitted to the hospital and nursing home are given routine examinations or referred for dental related problems. Special emphasis is placed on providing treatment to patients with dental conditions associated with or exacerbating compelling medical problems, such as head and neck cancer, spinal cord injury, diabetes, cardiac valvular dysfunction, vascular grafts, orthopedic prostheses, and implants utilizing synthetic materials.

The Dental Service enjoys support from other services within the Medical Center, such as radiology and laboratory. Additionlaly, it provides broad consultative services to ENT, Radiation Therapy, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, Medicine and the Nursing Home Care Unit. Associated functions and activities of the Dental Service include resident training and patient education.

The Dental Service is staffed by 12 full-time and part-time dentists, including full-time specialists in endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics and oral and maxillofacial surgery and 6 residents (a combination of PGY1 and PGY2 general practice), 11 dental assistants and 2 hygienists.