Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program

The resident is mentored by an accomplished core faculty who are national leaders in integrated chiropractic practice. These clinicians share their expertise in patient care, academics, and research to provide a robust educational experience.

Valerie Johnson, DC (Residency Program Director) is the residency director for VAGLAHS and a graduate from Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU). In 2005, she became the first chiropractor appointed by the VA in California and to the VAGLAHS medical staff. In 2006 helped establish an academic affiliation between VAGLAHS and SCU. Prior to the VA, she worked in a worker comp integrative clinic caring for employees of the City of Beverly Hills and with an orthopedic group. She has taught online courses in Primary Care/Preventive Medicine and been published in peer reviewed journals. Dr. Johnson is board certified and has a diplomate in Diagnosis and Internal Disorders (DABCI) and Clinical Nutrition (DACBN).

P. Cris Barkmeier, DC earned a BA from California State University Long Beach in 2002 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2008 from SCU. He is a Veteran, serving from 1992 to 1998 in the United States Marine Corps. He has been a chiropractic attending since 2011 and full-time staff.

Enya Katz, DC Enya Katz, DC, MS earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Yeshiva University in Manhattan, NY in 2014 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic in 2018. Additionally, she completed her Master’s degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport while in attendance. During her time as a chiropractic student, Dr. Katz did her clerkship at the West Haven VHA hospital. After graduation she worked in private practice in Miami, FL before starting her residency at the VAGLAHS. Upon graduating from the residency program, Dr. Katz joined the PM&RS staff at VAGLAHS in 2020 as a chiropractic attending and full-time staff.

Robb Russell, DC is a graduate from San Diego State University and Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. He was Chairman of the Chiropractic Section of Pacific Hospital of Long Beach and has held leadership positions with the California Chiropractic Association, an expert for the California Board of Chiropractic Examiner, and an examiner for the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He is published in chiropractic journals and made presentations before chiropractic and medical conferences. He transitioned to an academic and administrative position at SCU and served as the SCU’s Spine Care program. He is the Assistant Vice President and Clinical Chief of Staff, SCU Health. He helped establish the VAGLAHS chiropractic residency program and has been an attending since 2014.

Benjamin Liang, DC earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA in psychology in 1999. He earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 2012 after completing his remaining chiropractic education at SCU. He attended a clinical student clerkship at VA WLA and Sepulveda between 2011 and 2012. He owns a private practice and was the first VAGLAHS chiropractic resident from 2014-2015. He and been a part-time attending since July 2015.