Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program

Established: 2014

The program provides the resident with extensive clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care, including the full scope of diagnosis and treatment of patients with nonoperative musculoskeletal and neuromuscular problems. The curriculum is organized into three main categories:

1. Patient care: The resident gains experience in team-based case management including complex conditions under the mentorship of senior VA chiropractors. Patient cases can include traumatic brain injury, post-operative spine, inflammatory arthritis, radiculopathy, peripheral neuropathy, chronic pain syndrome, neuromuscular degenerative pathology, deformity, and complicated medical and VAGLAHS Chiropractic Residency Handbook (updated June 30, 2021) Page 4 psychosocial co-morbidity. Approximately 67% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 1,250 hours) is allotted to patient care in the chiropractic clinic.

2. Inter-professional education: The resident rotates through other services to gain exposure to a wider variety of cases, learn about the roles and approaches of other disciplines, and foster interdisciplinary teamwork and collaboration. Learning opportunities focus on providing residents a better understanding of clinical practice in various specialties and facilitating future communication and collaboration in team care settings. Approximately 14% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 250 hours) is spent in clinical rotations.

3. Scholarship: The resident completes didactic assignments, individual and group projects, attends ongoing scholarly presentations, gives lectures/presentations to other departments, obtains and appraises literature relevant to clinical care, presents critically appraised topics and/or case reports, and assists or participates in ongoing faculty research projects. Approximately 19% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 350 hours) consists of scholarly activities at VAGLAHS and/or the academic affiliate, Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU).