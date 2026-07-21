Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program focuses on the provision of chiropractic care in integrated healthcare systems, collaborating with primary care, specialty care, and other medical and associated health providers and trainees.
Mission
The Mission of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency program is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings, and/or academia, through hospital based clinical training, inter-professional education, and scholarly activities.
Accreditation Status
The Integrated Clinical Practice chiropractic residency program at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System has been accredited by the Council on Chiropractic Education since July 2016 and reaffirmed July 2019. Our next site visit will be during the spring of 2026. Inquiries regarding the accreditation status of our residency program may be directed to: https://www.cce-usa.org
Program Overview
Established: 2014
The program provides the resident with extensive clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care, including the full scope of diagnosis and treatment of patients with nonoperative musculoskeletal and neuromuscular problems. The curriculum is organized into three main categories:
1. Patient care: The resident gains experience in team-based case management including complex conditions under the mentorship of senior VA chiropractors. Patient cases can include traumatic brain injury, post-operative spine, inflammatory arthritis, radiculopathy, peripheral neuropathy, chronic pain syndrome, neuromuscular degenerative pathology, deformity, and complicated medical and VAGLAHS Chiropractic Residency Handbook (updated June 30, 2021) Page 4 psychosocial co-morbidity. Approximately 67% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 1,250 hours) is allotted to patient care in the chiropractic clinic.
2. Inter-professional education: The resident rotates through other services to gain exposure to a wider variety of cases, learn about the roles and approaches of other disciplines, and foster interdisciplinary teamwork and collaboration. Learning opportunities focus on providing residents a better understanding of clinical practice in various specialties and facilitating future communication and collaboration in team care settings. Approximately 14% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 250 hours) is spent in clinical rotations.
3. Scholarship: The resident completes didactic assignments, individual and group projects, attends ongoing scholarly presentations, gives lectures/presentations to other departments, obtains and appraises literature relevant to clinical care, presents critically appraised topics and/or case reports, and assists or participates in ongoing faculty research projects. Approximately 19% of the overall residency worked time (approximately 350 hours) consists of scholarly activities at VAGLAHS and/or the academic affiliate, Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU).
Resident Goals/Objectives
- Residents will acquire postgraduate clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care
- Residents will provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care.
- Residents will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases.
- Residents will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties.
- Residents will complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines.
- Residents will participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia.
- Residents will complete scholarly assignments, online didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete group assignments.
- Residents will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings.
- Residents will engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VAGLAHS and/or academic affiliate venues.
Location
Training takes place at the VA West Los Angeles Healthcare Center (WLA) (11301 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90073), VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) (16111 Plummer Street North Hills, CA 91343) and Los Angeles Ambulatory Care clinic (LAACC) (351 E. Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90012).
Clinical Facilities
The chiropractic clinic is aligned administratively within PM&RS and located at three campuses. The WLA clinic is composed of three exam/treatment rooms furnished with state-of-the-art exam/treatment tables, computers, and other necessary equipment. The SACC chiropractic clinic is composed of two exam/treatment rooms furnished with exam/treatment tables, computers, and other necessary equipment. Finally, the LAACC chiropractic clinic is composed of one exam/treatment room furnished with exam/treatment tables, computers, and other necessary equipment. Library support is through VAGLAHS and the Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3 Online Library.
Program Duration
Full-time (40 hours/week) for 12 months, from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.
Additional weekly time may be dedicated to scholarly or other training activities.
Certificate of Completion
Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the VAGLAHS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office
Residency Program Outcomes
Compensation
The resident stipend is set annually and is based on geographic location by VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The compensation for academic year 2026-2027 at Greater West Los Angeles VAMC is $55,612.00.
Eligibility Requirements
Applicants must hold or be scheduled to receive a DC degree from a CCE-accredited school prior to the start of the residency program. Applicants must be eligible for, or hold a current, full, active, and unrestricted chiropractic license in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US, or in the District of Columbia. Applicants must meet all VA employment requirements including US citizenship, and Selective Service registration when applicable.
Application Process
Selection is through a competitive process considering factors such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone and/or in-person interviews. A call for applications is issued each year on the first of December. Applications are only accepted during the open call.
Program Faculty
The resident is mentored by an accomplished core faculty who are national leaders in integrated chiropractic practice. These clinicians share their expertise in patient care, academics, and research to provide a robust educational experience.
Benjamin Liang, DC (Residency Program Director) is the current residency director for VAGLAHS. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from University of California, Los Angeles in 1999 followed by a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 2012 in conjunction with Southern California University of Health Sciences. He completed a year-long clinical student clerkship at VAGLAHS in 2012 and became the first graduate of the Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program in 2015, one of five across the nation. Since 2012, he has owned a private practice at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and in 2016 was credentialed as a CSMC staff physician following his residency. Dr. Liang has been an attending since 2015 and is currently pursuing his Chiropractic Sports Physicians Certification and Masters of Business Administration.
Enya Katz, DC, MS earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Yeshiva University in 2014 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic in 2018. Additionally, she completed her master’s degree in human nutrition from the University of Bridgeport while in attendance. During her time as a chiropractic student, Dr. Katz did her clerkship at the West Haven VHA hospital. After graduation she worked in private practice in Miami, FL before starting her residency at VAGLAHS. Upon graduating from the residency program, Dr. Katz joined the PM&RS staff at VAGLAHS in 2020 as an attending and full-time staff.
Kaitlin Dick, DC earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from San Francisco State University in 2015 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic – West in 2021. She completed a clinical student clerkship with the VA Palo Alto HCS in Monterey, CA and was the VAGLAHS chiropractic resident from 2022-2023. She completed her Chiropractic Sports Physicians Certification in 2022. After graduating from the residency program, Dr. Dick joined the PM&RS staff at VAGLAHS in 2023 as an attending and full-time staff.
Robb Russell, DC is a graduate from San Diego State University and Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. He was Chairman of the Chiropractic Section of Pacific Hospital of Long Beach and has held leadership positions with the California Chiropractic Association, an expert for the California Board of Chiropractic Examiner, and an examiner for the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He is published in chiropractic journals and made presentations before chiropractic and medical conferences. He transitioned to an academic and administrative position at SCU and served as the SCU’s Spine Care program. He is the Assistant Vice President and Clinical Chief of Staff, SCU Health. He helped establish the Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Program at VAGLAHS and has been an attending since 2014.
Valerie Moreno, DC earned a Bachelor's degree in Public Health from California State University, Fullerton in 2021 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Southern California University of Health Sciences in 2025. As a chiropractic student, she completed a clinical student clerkship with the VAGLAHS in 2025. Following graduation, she became the VAGLAHS chiropractic resident from 2025- 2026. Dr. Moreno joined the PM&RS staff at VAGLAHS in 2026 as a chiropractic attending and full-time staff.
Contact
Benjamin Liang, DC
Supervisor of Chiropractor Services, Director of Chiropractic Residency
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Benjamin.Liang@va.gov